“Shaq Loaned Me $70K When I was Broke and Didn’t Want it Back”: A 4-time NBA Champion remembers Shaquille O’Neal helping him with a substantial amount when he was in need

Shaquille O’Neal’s philanthropy is a secret to none, the Lakers’ legend former teammate remembers when Shaq lent him $70,000 and refused to take it back later.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most generous millionaires you can come across. His random act of kindness has had the biggest of impacts on the lives of countless people.

He’s helped countless people since he’s been able to do it, and gives the credit to his mother for instilling it in him.

“I’m doing this because this is what I was taught to do by Dr. Lucille Amir, who happens to be my mother.” O’Neal said in April this year after paying for a stranger’s ring at an Atlanta local Zales.

Shaq has not become the open-handed giving self that he is after attaining millions of dollars from his 19-year-long NBA career, or from his multiple investments in some biggest companies. The big Diesel was the same even during his playing days.

John Salley found himself on the receiving side of Shaquille O’Neal’s generosity

John Salley was on the latter end of his career when Shaquille O’Neal came into the league. The 6’11 forward was the part of “Bad Boys” Pistons and later became a hire to defend type of player for multiple teams who came off the bench. He retired in 96’ after winning a championship with the Bulls.

Salley came back out of retirement in 1999 to join the Lakers to win his fourth Championship. That season, the Lakers won the first of their 3-consecutive championships. After retiring again from the NBA in 2000 Salley tried different career options and needed the help of his former teammate for his cannabis venture.

“When I needed cash he (Shaq) said, ‘How much?’” Salley remembered. When the host asked, how much Shaq lent Salley. He said, “Seventy. To this day. And anyway there’s deal I went back to him, he said ‘nah nah we’re good.’”

The Diesel gave $70,000 to his friend in need and when Salley returned to pay him back, Shaq wouldn’t take it. Because of his generosity, Salley’s business of cannabis is well blooming, and he has a net worth of around $15 million.