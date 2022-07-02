Shaq Net Worth 2022: How much is Shaquille O’Neal worth?

How much does Shaquille O’Neal make from investments and endorsements and what is his overall net worth in 2022?

Despite making a whopping $292 million over the course of a 19-year career in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal has made even more off the court in the past 11 years that he’s been retired. ‘The Big Aristotle’ wasn’t always the savviest business man but along the way, he realized that sustaining his lifestyle would require more than just reliance on his NBA earnings.

Everybody remembers him spending $450,000 on 3 Mercedes for himself, his father, and his mother, all before stepping foot on NBA hardwood. After his financial advisors warned him about professional athletes going broke due to their lavish ways of living, Shaquille O’Neal was as straight as an arrow.

Shaq developed a great philosophy in terms of the people who he surrounded himself with i.e., never be the smartest person in the room. Have people you trust be smarter than you and guide you to making better decisions.

Shaquille O’Neal has a net worth of $400 million in 2022. What is his investment strategy?

Shaq has said on several occasions that he only invests in products and services that he’s either heard of or wholeheartedly believes in, just like his former teammate Kobe Bryant once did.

The 4x champ doesn’t usually give people pitching him ideas the time of day if he’s never heard of them but once told ‘Success’ magazine that he would if they had a connection to the Lakers somehow. This strategy of his clearly is working as he’s racked up a net worth of around $400 million.

According to ‘celebrity net worth’, his net worth in 2022 is the same as it was in 2021 and that it ranges from anywhere between $300 million to $400 million.

More so than direct investments, Shaquille O’Neal is fascinated by franchising. “It’s just partnering up with another reliable, excellent brand,” said Shaq. Some of his franchises include 150 coin-operated car washes, 10% of the entirety of Five Guys, 40 24-Hour Fitness centers, 9 Papa John’s, 17 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, amongst several others.

Of course, who can forget his timely investment in Google in 1999 which was part of a Series A funding round that raised a total of $25 million. He would also go on to invest in companies like Oura, NRG eSports, and MaxPro Fitness.

What are Shaquille O’Neal’s endorsements?

Charles Barkley once let out his frustration on late-night TV in regards to seeing Shaquille O’Neal every single time he turned his television on due to the sheer number of endorsements he’s a part of. It truly is a testament to how marketable he has made himself.

Back in his LSU days, a professor of his told him that big guys don’t sell after he did a business project revolving around his own merchandise. Shaq took the constructive criticism in stride and realized that big guys don’t actually sell. Correction: big guys like Hakeem Olajuwon, Patrick Ewing, and Karl Malone don’t sell.

Shaq on the other hand, realized that he had something that they didn’t and that was humor. Ever since then, him along with his big smile have graced advertisements over the course of nearly 30 years.

‘Diesel’ has endorsed products like his own ‘Shaq Fu Punch’ beverages, Muscle Milk, Vitamin Water, Icy Hot, Wheaties, and many more. When it comes to establishments, companies like Carnival Cruises, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Pepsi have snagged the Los Angeles Lakers legend to help endorse their products.

