Shaquille O’Neal’s $20 ShopHQ Egg Makers are the key to his $400 million net worth

Drops make the ocean they say, for Shaquille O’Neal, his $20 egg makers are the drops to his $400 million dollar ocean.

We had to chime in with the simile for it seems as though Shaq needs every penny to make it work for him. And for all we know, it does.

Shaquille O’Neal has often been the face of many brands. He has also endorsed and made hundreds of products for American consumers. His face and name are staples in the stores like Walmarts.

Naturally, it caught our attention when we learned that he has egg makers. Yes, egg makers.

What’s wrong, babe? You’ve hardly used your Shaq Egg Maker this week pic.twitter.com/oHnD3zkxEW — Jorge (@Jorge_Cast) December 10, 2021



It’s not just who have been stumped by the egg maker’s existence, Twitter users have been going crazy over it.

Had to make a late night Walmart run and found the Shaq Egg Maker on the clearance cart pic.twitter.com/clOAsbqGtm — The Extremely Uncanny Jordan (@ExtremelyJordan) March 24, 2022

Also read: 7 ft Shaquille O’Neal once hilariously roasted Dwayne Johnson’s 5’4″ best friend, and comedian, Kevin Hart

The NBA on TNT crew has a laugh riot with Shaquille O’Neal’s Egg Maker, Twitter follows suit

It’s not just us that finds the humor in this appliance. Charles Barkley and the TNT Crew have been major supporters of this.

“You got him Chuck!” The guys had an egg fight in Studio J 🤣🥚 pic.twitter.com/Nz0nWVGpPo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2022

“This better be hair removal!” 😂 Chuck tries to guess which @SHAQ products are real on The Big Shill. #InsideTheNBA pic.twitter.com/zJcQQbmZ9k — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2021

As Shaq says, the process is simple; place the eggs in the machine and press the button. Voila! Boiled eggs in a jiffy.

Now that we know such an appliance exists, honestly, we want a store that only sells Shaq’s products. This user mirrors our feelings.

I want a store that only sells things that are promoted by Shaq like this egg maker pic.twitter.com/NRbN5vSrbB — abby (@abbs_181) December 11, 2021

So, it looks as though we have found out Shaq’s secret to being a billionaire. The drops that make up his ocean or in this case, eggs.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal, you are a billionaire bro”: Kevin Durant brings up Shaq’s net worth in response to him accepting his jealousy of Rudy Gobert earning $250 million