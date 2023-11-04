“Shaq Was Moving Like an Oak Tree!”: Kevin Garnett’s Assessment of Victor Wembanyama Has Myles O’Neal in Agreement

Victor Wembanyama has impressed a lot of people in his first week in the NBA, being exceptional on both ends of the court. This has caught the attention of many big names, including Kevin Garnett, who marveled over the 19-year-old on the KG Certified podcast.

Garnett’s running mate, Paul Pierce, is already a huge fan of Wemby. The Truth has deemed that the Frenchman may already be one of the top-five most skilled players in the league. A huge compliment, especially considering the talent that is on display in today’s NBA. And now, it would seem KG is convinced, too.

Speaking with Pierce, Garnett was amazed at how Wemby plays the game. Standing at 7’4″, he moves around like a guard, something the Big Ticket is not used to seeing. This led to him comparing the center to legendary bigs like Yao Ming and Shaquille O’Neal. “Bro that ain’t 7’6″ movement. Yao Ming was moving like a big a** oak tree. Shaq was roving through big motherf**ers who were 7’1″ like a oak tree,” exclaimed Garnett.

Wembanyama is nothing like a traditional big, and that is what impresses KG. He moves like a guard and is light on his feet. Two things you normally don’t associate with a center. This is exactly what makes him a “unicorn” and one of the most highly touted prospects in the league.

Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles agrees with KG’s statement regarding Victor Wembanyama

Kevin Garnett isn’t the only person who is impressed by Victor Wembanyama’s style of play. Celebrities outside the sport of basketball are also taking an interest in the 7’4″ center. In fact, Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Myles O’Neal, seems to agree with KG’s assessment of Wemby’s game.

As can be seen on X (Formerly Twitter), Myles has liked the tweet where Garnett breaks down how Wemby isn’t like most traditional bigs. This says a lot, especially considering Myles has had the pleasure of watching the most dominant player in NBA history, Shaq perform at a high level.

Garnett and Myles aside, even the Big Diesel is impressed with what he has seen from Wemby so far. Shaq is amazed by what Wemby does on both ends of the court but does believe he needs to post up more. That being said, he is more than ready to give Wembanyama an early entry into the Big Man Alliance.

Clearly, Wembanyama has some high expectations on his shoulders. But this is nothing new to him, and it has been the case ever since he was a teenager. Hopefully, he can thrive under such pressure and cement himself as an all-time great once all is said and done.