Loving The Knicks ‘Reality Show’, Kevin Garnett Yearns For Mikal Bridges To Join Jalen Brunson And Company

The New York Knicks’ trio of Villanova stars have been nothing less than a sensation this postseason. The trio of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo helped the Knicks secure an easy advance to the second round of East playoffs after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers. The stars seem to have an insane chemistry with each other, which translates into some staggering plays on the court.

Advertisement

The Villanova boys’ chemistry is a product of their decade-long friendship that transcends beyond the floor and resonates in their daily interactions. In most press conferences, the trio can be found being comical or goofy, reminiscent of their days playing college basketball. USA Today’s Instagram page uploaded a compilation reel of such moments, which was later reposted by Kevin Garnett on his story.

In the caption to his post, KG gave a shoutout to the Knicks trio, lauding their goofy and silliness to be as entertaining as a reality show. He wrote, “This is a reality show. I love it…” However, the Celtics legend also wishes the Knicks acquired shooting guard Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets to complete this group. He added, “Man if the Knicks were to get Brooklyn Bridges over there…that’ll be crazy.”

In a way, KG had sensed that Mikal Bridges could perhaps add even more chemistry to this trio. The Brooklyn Nets shooting guard already has a great relationship with nearly half the Knicks roster. Hence, moving to the other side of New York definitely wouldn’t be a hard task for Bridges to fit in.

Mikal Bridges’ Villanova connection could add more chemistry to the Knicks

Mikal Bridges has had a strong relationship and connection with the Knicks trio since their college days. Bridges is also an alumnus of Villanova, playing three seasons of college basketball from 2015 to 2018. Bridges was also a teammate of the Knicks trio on the Wildcats and had a high amount of praise for his fellow alums on the other side of New York.

In an interview with the New York Post, Bridges praised Jalen Brunson’s game IQ, footwork, and work ethic, which he believes sets the guard apart from his contemporaries. Bridges also admitted that Brunson was the goofiest person he knew in college, who would often keep cracking jokes while they were leaving the gym or walking around the campus.

Perhaps, considering playing with his former teammates at the Mecca of basketball could guarantee Bridges bigger things in his career. As the new job wouldn’t even require relocating from New York, perhaps Bridges should consider the Knicks as a potential destination for the future.