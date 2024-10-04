Shaquille O’Neal’s 19-Season Long Free Throw Struggles Explained Following $100K FT Bet with Angel Reese

The title of a sharp-shooter was never bestowed on Shaquille O’Neal during his NBA career. In fact, the four-time champion’s biggest weakness was the free-throw line, which is very well illustrated by his 52.7 % career foul-line shooting. However, Shaq’s shooting has improved following his retirement.

It was evident when he won a free-throw challenge against Angel Reese for $100,000.

The two LSU legends, Reese and Shaq, were seen together at a basketball court for a promotional event. Reese made a bet with the big man (as he was about to shoot a free throw) that if he made the shot, she would give him $100,000. Shaq’s response was nothing but net.

Shaq’s shooting highlights from the past few years live up to his self-given nickname the ‘Black Steph Curry’.

However, this was nowhere near the reality during his playing days. The big fella only converted a single three-pointer in his entire career. And his foul line shooting was equally terrible.

Shaq didn’t thrive at the free-throw line

As mentioned earlier, Shaq shot just 52.7% from the line in 10,000 free throw attempts in his career.

The Lakers legend was so dominant in the paint that defenders had no chance of containing him. The only way for teams to prevent him from scoring was to foul him.

This led to the genesis of ‘Hack-a-Shaq’, a defensive philosophy where teams would purposely send O’Neal to the free-throw line to contain his points.

Shaq averaged 9.3 free throw attempts throughout his career. During the 2000-01 season, he averaged the most free throw attempts of his career at 13.1, while only making 6.7 per game. Despite the poor free-throw shooting, he still averaged 28.7 points that season.

Shaq opened up about his struggles at the free-throw line

Shaq’s struggles at the free-throw line were something he attempted to repair throughout his career. In a conversation with JJ Redick on the ‘Old Man and the Three’ podcast, he opened up about why he believed he struggled from the line.

“I say it was a humbling experience from the man upstairs. Imagine if I played how I played and I shot like [JJ Redick] and [Stephen Curry],” Shaq said.

O’Neal justified his struggles as a handicap bestowed by God to prevent him from being too good. His words may come off as a platitude, but the ‘Big Diesel’ firmly believes it.

If Shaq shot just 70-75 % from the free throw line, instead of the 50 % range, his dominance would’ve known no bounds.

For context, Shaq averaged 29.7 points in his MVP season during the 1999-2000 campaign. He shot 54 % from the free-throw line that season. If his free throw percentage increased to 75, that would’ve increased his point total to 31.7 per game.

The 15-time All-Star was one of the most dominant forces in NBA history. A consistent free-throw shot could’ve guaranteed his place in the NBA GOAT debate.