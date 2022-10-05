Shaquille O’Neal Admits Amazon’s $139 Billion Jeff Bezos’ Plan of Buying Phoenix Suns Scared Him

$400 million Shaquille O’Neal’s plans to bid for the ownership of the Phoenix Suns lay to rest once Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos announced his arrival at the party.

A popular franchise in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns is up for sale post real estate developer Robert Sarver announced his decision to sell the franchise following allegations of racism and misogyny leveled against him. Commissioner Adam Silver and co conducted a detailed investigation on the matter.

NBA has suspended Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year from the Suns and Mercury organization based on league investigation. Sarver has also been fined $10 million and complete training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 13, 2022

Under heavy backlash, $800 million worth Sarver announced decision to sell both his pro basketball teams, the Suns in the NBA and Mercury in the WNBA, leading to some of the biggest names queuing up for a slice of the pie, one such stalwart being Shaquille O’Neal.

However, on learning about Amazon chairman and second richest man on the planet Jeff Bezos expressing similar interests, the Big Diesel thought it was best he backed off. Interestingly, the former seven-foot center played two seasons for the Phoenix Suns.

For those who don’t know, earlier this year, Shaq sold his stake in the Sacramento Kings. Nonetheless, in no time, the four-time champion wanted to don the ownership hat yet again.

Shaquille O’Neal admits Jeff Bezos’ $139 billion net worth ‘scared’ him from bidding for Phoenix Suns ownership.

Though Shaq may have been the most dominant player to ever step on the court, the mere idea of bidding against the second richest man on the planet ‘scared’ him. According to a TMZ report, the Diesel had the following to say when asked about ownership interest in the Suns.

“Nobody on this planet can compete with Big Man JB,” said the Lakers legend.

“Because you know what? I just ordered 50 things off Amazon today. Big Man JB, got that money coming in.”

Nevertheless, the Big Diesel doesn’t mind coming on board with the Amazon man if required.

“If he wants me on board, I would gladly like to talk to him,” said O’Neal.

Unfortunately for Shaq, Bezos isn’t the only biggie having expressed an interest in the ownership of the Suns. Other names include former Disney CEO Bob Iger ($690 million), Oracle co-founder Larry Elson ($94.4 billion), a minority owner of Wizards, and the widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell Jobs ($13.6 billion).

Jeff Bezos, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Wizards minority governor Laurene Powell Jobs are expected to be interested in buying the Suns and Mercury, per @ramonashelburne Full story here: https://t.co/pwWIxdjRuj pic.twitter.com/wUo4bm65IE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal previously owned a stake in an NBA team.

In 2013, Shaq purchased a minority stake in the Sacramento Kings. The California franchise’s sole priority in having the three-time Finals MVP on board was to make it a popular destination for free agents. Sadly, to no avail, the team continued to tank.

After being associated with the franchise for nearly a decade, the Hall of Famer decided to sell his stake. Shaq wanted to pursue a business endeavor in the sports gambling world.

The consequence of his business endeavor required him to sell his ownership stake, according to the NBA rules. However, it seems like the 50-year-old wants a seat on the owner’s table.

