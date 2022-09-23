“Adam Silver planned to use the ‘Michael Jordan nuclear card”‘: Bill Simmons reveals plan of action for Robert Sarver’s exit

NBA Insider Bill Simmons makes startling revelations about commissioner Adam Silver’s decision to suspend and fine Suns owner Robert Sarver.

It’s dark days for the NBA, with many of its big names involved in scandals, including Suns owner Robert Sarver and Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, with both parties earning a one-year suspension. Nonetheless, there is more to what meets the eye.

In 2021, an ESPN report put Sarver on the hot seat, alleging the $800 million businessman engaged in a toxic environment, which included racist and misogynistic behavior. Post a detailed investigation, the NBA called for a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine on the Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner.

Recently, Sarver announced having begun the process of selling both his franchises. According to reports, the co-founder of Southwest Value Partners has a $1.5 billion stake in the franchise. However, this may not take all that long, with big names like Jeff Bezos, Bog Iger, and Larry Elson already expressing an interest.

Many criticized commissioner Adam Silver for going light on Sarver. However, the public isn’t aware of the whole episode, something NBA Insider Bill Simmons would reveal in his podcast.

Bill Simmons reveals Commissioner Silver’s master plan to get rid of Robert Sarver for good.

Amid all the criticism against Commissioner Silver for not levying a greater punishment at Sarver, Simmons cites how there is much more to this development. In his recent podcast, the sports analyst narrated how Silver was playing 3D chess, including putting together a plan of action with the likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul, and other minority owners.

A recent Reddit post put down the following points revealing how Silver was always ahead of us.

The public got the story wrong.

Adam Silver got a lot of flack for not levying a greater punishment against Sarver.

Adam Silver was playing 3D chess by allowing everyone think that he was being easy on Sarver. Adam Silver took the hits, but he was just the tip of the spear.

Silver orchestrated the effort to squeeze Sarver out, including pulling together players (e.g. Lebron James, Chris Paul), sponsors, the minority owners, and other team owners.

LeBron James and Chris Paul “calling out” Silver was a part of the plan.

In the rich guy circles, their message to Sarver had a different tone. More along the lines of “hey, you can make a lot of money, what do you want to be the punching bag for?”

If owner and player pressure didn’t work, the league was planning to pull the nuclear card: Michael Jordan would be the last piece to come out and implore Sarver to sell. That would have been a death blow for him and hugely embarrassing for a bunch of different reasons.

Once Robert Sarver knew that Jordan was looming, he capitulated.

Robert Smith’s ownership stake will be valued at $1.5 billion. Suns will probably be valued at $4.5 billion when all is said and done.

Via: The Bill Simmons Podcast

Well, this proves once again how intimidating a factor His Airness continues to be despite rarely making any public appearances. The Bulls legend is the NBA’s secret weapon for desperate situations.

