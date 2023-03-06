“Shaquille O’Neal, After That Divorce, You Still Got a Little House!”: Charles Barkley Once Made a Below the Belt Comment About Shaunie

In the world of sports, there are quite a few success stories, but at the same time, there are a lot more stories about failure. Shaquille O’Neal has a story that was filled with success till he managed to fail himself. There are a lot of things that Shaq did right, but his one mistake cost him dearly.

Standing at 7ft 1″, Shaq had an incredibly successful basketball career. The big man won everything he could in the NBA and will be known as one of the most dominant players the sport has ever seen. Off the court, he built a net worth of more than $400 Million. He has six wonderful children. However, Shaq does not have a lady in his life.

Shaquille O’Neal married Shaunie in 2002, but they got divorced in 2010. Charles Barkley once used their divorce to deliver a below-the-belt punch to Shaq.

Charles Barkley mocked Shaquille O’Neal about his post-divorce residence

Inside the NBA is one of the top basketball analysis shows on National TV. The crew consists of Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and the host, Ernie Johnson. Not only do they provide analysis about the NBA, but also, entertain us with their actions and anecdotes.

Once, Shaquille O’Neal recalled the time when Ernie visited his house in San Antonio in 1989. He said,

“A little old house in San Antonio.”

To this, Charles Barkley butted in and said,

“You don’t have a little house now? After that divorce, you still got a little house!”

That was quite a below the belt blow, even for Chuck. Thankfully Shaq laughed it off.

Shaq’s divorce from Shaunie cost him more than $200 Million

Back in 2010, when the divorce was being finalized, the judge put the terms that Shaq had to give up half of his $300 Million net worth(at that time) to Shaunie. On top of that, he had to pay $100,000 in child support every month. On top of that, he had to pay $5 Million a year as alimony to Shaunie till that figure reached $100 Million(basically 20 years post-divorce), or till she remarried.

Seeing how Shaunie remarried in 2022, that means Shaq made 12 Alimony payments($60 Million). Half his net worth meant $150 Million. Let us not consider the child support as part of the money that went to Shaunie, cause that went back to his own kids. So essentially, Shaq ended up losing over $210 Million over those affairs he had while he was married to the mother of his five children.

