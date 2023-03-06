Years After Cheating on Shaunie, Shaquille O’Neal was “Caught Cheating” on NBA on TNT by Charles Barkley

Shaquille O’Neal might have never played anything fair in his life. We don’t mean that as disrespect, but rather in jest. Well okay, maybe we mean it seriously too!

While playing a game on Inside the NBA on TNT, the quartet of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, and Shaquille O’Neal are always hilarious. They never fail to make you laugh. It is perhaps a big reason why we love them.

So, when they are playing games, there is always someone who doesn’t play fair. And on most occasions, it is usually Shaquille O’Neal.

Charles Barkley was the one who made accusations of cheating when they played a game where Shaq had to lip-read and guess what Ernie was saying. The start is quite the funny bit.

“I thought you couldn’t hear, fool”: Charles Barkley catches Shaquille O’Neal Cheating in Silly Game on Inside the NBA

Of course, there is no reason to dawdle in a TV studio. So when Kenny was talking too much Shaq screamed at him, and in doing so, he revealed that he could hear clearly.

The game required the Lakers legend to wear headphones and try and lipread what Ernie had to say. But in his anger, he revealed that he could hear. “I thought you couldn’t hear, fool”, Charles Barkley said when he saw that Shaq responded almost immediately.

Just watch the hilarious clip in its entirety, we promise you, you will be rolling on the floor.

Not the only time Shaq has been caught cheating!

We did tell you that we didn’t just mean it in jest. Apart from silly games, Shaq had also been caught cheating on his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. And in hilarious fashion too if we may add.

Shaq was emailing a teammate’s fiance and got caught in the process. When Shaunie found out, she asked for divorce immediately.

While the separation did take some time, it happened fairly quickly.

Moral of the story? Don’t cheat kids!

