Shaquille O’Neal Agrees with Skip Bayless Claiming Angel Reese Has the ‘Dog in Her’

Rarely do we get to see two rookies generate as much traction with their rivalry as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have done in the WNBA. In their constant attempt to one-up each other, Reese recently got the best of Clark during the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever contest on Sunday. Following a close one-point win against the Fever, the Sky rookie alluded to “having that dog” in her in a post-game interview, which impressed Skip Bayless very much.

Advertisement

The media veteran addressed Reese’s comment on his show UNDISPUTED after the game and declared Reese having the ‘Dog in her’ to be the difference maker in the close contest. This was further co-signed by Shaquille O’Neal, who shared a clip of Bayless’ comments on his Instagram stories.

Shaquille O'Neal agrees with Skip Bayless praising the 'Dog' in Angel Reese pic.twitter.com/3IbpZ4S80k — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 25, 2024

While talking about Reese on his show, Bayless heaped praise on the 22-year-old. He said, “As soon as that game ended, Angel Reese did a stand up, on-court interview with Holly Roe and the first thing out of her mouth was, ‘I got that dog in me’. And you cannot teach that.”

Bayless stated that for an athlete to have that mentality, let alone at such a young age, is very impressive. He also commented that it can’t be taught. People either have it or they don’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNDISPUTED (@undisputedonfs1)

The Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky played against one another on Sunday, where the game ended 88-87 for the Sky. In a close matchup, Reese shined with her career high scoring performance of 25 points with 16 rebounds and an assist.

Clark also registered a solid double-double with 17 points and 13 assists, but her efforts fell short at the end. Bayless didn’t condone Clark allowing her team to fumble a decent lead. The 72-year-old said that he isn’t sure if Clark has the same aggressive approach as Reese.

Skip Bayless is unsure about Caitlin Clark

After praising Reese for her performance against the Indiana Fever, Bayless said that he doesn’t feel the same way about CC.

He said, “I’m going to hold women’s basketball to the same standards I’d hold men’s basketball. Caitlin, I don’t know if she has that dog in her. I know she has got talent, she has got distance shooting talent. I know she definitely has a gift for passing the basketball, but I don’t know if she has that dog in her.”

Caitlin Clark has been dubbed as the best rookie of the year so far. Maybe, she’ll have to reach down and channel the aggressive part of her personality in the next Sky game to make a statement. Regardless, the Reese-Clark showdown is a rivalry for the ages that the WNBA is blessed to have right now.