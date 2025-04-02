Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker Butt Heads Over Russell Westbrook’s Missed Layup in Double OT Thriller vs Timberwolves

Tonight’s Nuggets vs Timberwolves game was a real nail-biter. The double overtime thriller was easily the best game of the season so far. Eventually, the visitors got the better of the Nuggets and won 140-139. Russell Westbrook, who struggled tonight on the floor, became the reason why the Nuggets lost, despite having a narrow lead in the closing stages.

The Nuggets started well, taking a six-point lead in the first quarter, but the visitors recovered and managed to send the game into two overtimes. Nikola Jokic continued to solidify his MVP case with just the third 60-point triple-double in NBA history, but he couldn’t secure the dub for his team.

In double OT, with 14 seconds left, Westbrook got a steal. Despite only one defender in sight, he went for an easy layup and missed. At the time, the Nuggets were up one. When the Wolves gained possession, the ball was passed to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who was open for a corner three. Surprisingly, he missed the shot, too.

However, on his quest to guard NAW, Westbrook ended up fouling him on the three-point line. The 26-year-old drained two of the three free throws and got his team the win over the Nuggets. Now, it’s undeniable that Westbrook’s foul cost his team the win. What became the topic of discussion on TNT was whether going for the layup was the right choice.

Candace Parker believed that running out the clock would’ve been the best choice for Russ. She said, “I think you’re up by one right here, so you take it and you dribble it out. Because right here, if you get the score, you’re only up three with 10 seconds [left on the clock].”

Shaquille O’Neal, on the other hand, believed that he should’ve gone for the dunk, as it gives more accuracy and almost guarantees two points. And then the Nuggets should’ve fouled the Wolves, as they’d have had a comfortable three-point lead.

“Buckle down and get a stop!” said Shaq. “[You make the dunk, go up 3] and then play defense! You gotta dunk that, Russ. You gotta make the layup at least.”

Even with the missed layup attempt, the Nuggets maintained their one-point lead, but it was the foul on Nickeil Alexander-Walker that became the deciding factor.

CP3 tried to make the point that Russell Westbrook, who was 4/7 at the free-throw line for the night, would’ve had a chance to further increase the Nuggets’ lead had he held the ball and tried to run out the clock. The Nuggets already had a 1 point advantage, and had cooler heads prevailed, they would’ve capped off Nikola Jokic’s historic night with a well-deserved W.