“Magic Johnson’s ’95 Return, or Wizards’ Michael Jordan?”: LeBron James’ Lakers Run Gets Validation From NBA’s Ironman

LeBron James will be entering his 21st season in the NBA, a mark reached only by Vince Carter, Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, and Dirk Nowitzki. However, while the former athletes had taken multiple steps back in their quality, ‘The King’ has managed to keep his place as one of the best in the league, despite almost being 39 years old. Seeing his greatness unfold, former Lakers champion, and the NBA’s Ironman, AC Green recently commented on the current Laker’s greatness, drawing comparisons to both Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.

Green earned himself the ‘NBA’s Ironman’ nickname by holding the record for the most consecutive games played in the NBA, 1,192 games over 16 seasons. His streak lasted from 19th November 1986, all the way up to 18th April 2001. During this time, he won 3 championships with the Lakers and also had the pleasure of sharing the court with both Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. This is why his picking LeBron James over the Lakers and Bulls legends is beyond significant.

AC Green picks LeBron James’ late career over both Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan’s

AC Green recently stopped for an interview with storied NBA reporter, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. Here, he was asked to choose between LeBron James’s career with the Lakers so far, Michael Jordan’s time with the Wizards, and Magic Johnson’s return to the NBA in 1995. As seen in the tweet by the reporter below, here is what he said.

“I think the size and the metamorphosis of their bodies, OK? They became bigger versions of themselves, but they were able to be more effective with a perimeter and a post-game. When Michael went to the Wizards, when Magic came back he played even more inside the paint or near the paint and that was just special by itself, you know? So I was just excited about seeing and hearing that, but I think also how LeBron can go coast-to-coast and how he can go up and down the court — it does so many times remind me of Magic; being able to to do that — ball handles, size, creativity, the vision… he hasn’t lost that at all. I STILL stand back in awe. LeBron has always been one of my guys.”

Admittedly, Jordan’s years in Washington are a bit unfairly judged. After all, he did average 21.2 points per game along with 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. However, it is obvious that James is playing at a higher level than MJ hoped to touch during that stage of his career. So, it is difficult to argue AC Green’s point.

James can achieve 10 incredible feats in year 21

LeBron James’ time in the NBA could soon be rewarded by 10 incredible milestones he will potentially reach during the upcoming season. As per CBS, just one of them, is the very likely scenario where he averages 21 points per game or more. If that were to happen, he would become the first ever 39-year-old to do so. The only ones that got close to this, were Michael Jordan (20 points per game), and Karl Malone (20.6 points per game).

Additionally, the Lakers star could become the first ever 20-time All-Star in the league’s history, something that will only add to his argument for the greatest basketball player to ever lace up. Admittedly, James achieving these would go a long way in countless ignorant fans understanding the Lakers star’s greatness.

While he may not get the title of the ‘GOAT’ when it is all said and done, he will have certainly given Jordan a serious run for his money.