Shaquille O’Neal Believes LeBron James And Michael Jordan Have G19 Classification

‘G-14 classification’ has undoubtedly been one of Shaquille O’Neal’s go-to phrases as a broadcaster. The 52-year-old has now taken this ‘Rush Hour’ movie reference to a new level. Shaq has coined the term ‘G-19 classification’ while describing the greatness of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

His comments surfaced during the latest episode of The Big Podcast. In one segment, ‘The Diesel’ spoke about the post-retirement broadcasting careers of former athletes with his co-host, Adam Lefkoe.

Shaq started by discussing MJ. He believed the 6x champion’s knowledge of the game would earn him a G-19 classification title as an analyst if he ever chose to enter that field. ‘The Big Aristotle’ then turned the attention to James. He discussed that ‘The King’ could achieve massive success as a broadcaster whenever he pursues that path after retirement.

“If Michael Jordan was to step in the game, he would have G-19 classification. LeBron [James] when he retires and comes to do the commentating thing, he also will have a G-19 classification.”

Shaq‘s comments remained well-founded considering the lasting impact of both these icons. For context, Jordan’s competitive mindset set a benchmark for winning. ‘The Black Jesus’ made six trips to the NBA Finals and never lost. His Chicago Bulls are also the only franchise to achieve two three-peats. Fans and players alike could learn valuable lessons from his perspective as a broadcaster.

At the same time, James has mastered the art of thriving under pressure. He had a chip on his shoulder when he entered the NBA in 2003. Since then, he has surpassed expectations by becoming a four-time champion and the all-time leading scorer. His experiences could thus inspire a new generation of talent chasing their dreams.

These two are undoubtedly more than qualified to take on the roles of sports broadcasters. In addition to them, Shaq also mentioned another icon he believes fits this category.

Shaq backs Tom Brady

The sports world celebrated Fox Sports’ decision to onboard NFL legend Tom Brady as a broadcaster. However, the 7x Super Bowl champion failed to meet the high expectations around him. Fans deemed his Week One appearance during the ongoing season as lackluster. Instead of receiving praise, the 47-year-old consequently found himself facing criticism.

This became a key topic during Shaq’s podcast. Lefkoe even urged ‘The Diesel’ to share words of wisdom for Brady. The 52-year-old obliged. He advised the 5x Super Bowl MVP to draw from his career experiences during mid-game and post-game discussions. He also showed confidence that Brady would eventually reach the level of excellence that legendary analyst Troy Aikman has achieved.

“He has G-19 classification. Talk about your experiences, tell stories, and be yourself. It wasn’t like he was quiet, he was professional. When you first come in, you don’t know when it’s your turn… This year maybe tough for him but by the second and the third year, he is gonna be as good as Troy Aikman.”

His faith has already begun to pay off. Brady’s growth during Week Two of his broadcasting career impressed viewers. So, it may not be long before the rest of Shaq’s predictions come true.