Rams Star Puka Nacua Reasons Why LeBron James Is the Ultimate NBA GOAT Over Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

The NBA GOAT debate remains the ultimate barbershop argument—the one discussion that never dies. Whether you’re on Team Jordan, Team LeBron, or Team Kobe, one thing is certain: no one will change their mind. And that includes Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who has made it clear where his loyalty lies.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of the St. Brown Podcast, Nacua did not think twice about calling LA Lakers star LeBron James the greatest basketball player of all time.

The St. Brown brothers were shocked, as they felt Nacua’s undisputed belief in James made him overlook Jordan’s six rings or Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality influence. Unperturbed, Nacua presented a compelling argument for why LeBron is the GOAT.

“LeBron’s 6’8, okay, he’s 260,” Puka started, pointing out the sheer physical dominance of the four-time NBA champion. “He plays the one through five.”

While Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was debating Puka on the topic, wasn’t fully convinced—saying, “He’s not playing the five. He’s not guarding a center, but go ahead.” And Nacua wasn’t backing down.

“He’s gone to three different organizations and won everywhere he goes,” the Rams receiver continued. “He’s had a new coach that he’s taken to the NBA Finals.”

On one hand, we have Michael Jordan, who has never lost an NBA Final (6-0). On the other, there is LeBron James, who has made 10 trips to the finals with three different teams (Cavaliers, Heat and Lakers).

While Jordan’s finals record displays sheer dominance, James shows his ability to adapt and thrive regardless of the circumstances. Choosing between the two is as subjective as it gets, and for Nacua, LeBron’s ever-growing adaptability ranks higher in his books.

Continuing this debate further, Puka also took a shot at the idea that coaching made a lot of difference in Jordan’s success. “Who is the only coach Michael Jordan won NBA Championships with?” he asked. This led to Amon-Ra replying: “Yeah, one coach—Phil Jackson,” which somewhat proved Nacua’s point.

Amon-Ra, however, wasn’t having any of it as he shot back by hilariously arguing that “coaches don’t matter that much in basketball.” In response, Puka continued being on the offensive, noting that Jordan’s dominance was majorly between ‘91 and ‘98 despite playing for 15 years.

On the flip side, we have LeBron James, who continues to dominate and defy age with his longevity. When comparing their early careers, Nacua landed the killer blow, claiming LeBron’s impact was immediate, unlike Jordan’s. Despite debuting in 1984, the Chicago Bulls legend had to wait for seven years before making his first NBA Finals in 1991.

“When he was 21 in college, LeBron was carrying his team to the NBA Finals already, like year four, carrying Ilgauskas to the NBA Finals.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Brown Podcast (@stbrownpodcast)

Seeing Puka make a case for LeBron James’ GOAT status, the basketball icon’s fans naturally showed immense love on social media for the WR.

LeBorn’s the — Fans agree with Puka pic.twitter.com/gKegSGnyYj — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) March 21, 2025

Others, meanwhile, couldn’t wrap their heads around Amon-Ra St. Brown’s comment about the NBA coaches.

NBA fans can’t wrap their heads around Amon-Ra saying coaches don’t matter in NBA pic.twitter.com/ZycePO04wa — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) March 21, 2025

Amidst all this, some fans couldn’t hold back their laughter at seeing Lithuanian basketball star Zydrunas Ilgauskas catch strays.

All said and done, Puka Nacua made sound arguments in this GOAT debate. Regardless of the Browns’ stance, LeBron’s longevity, versatility, and dominance across multiple teams and eras make him a compelling choice in the GOAT conversation. As long as he continues playing, James’ case will only continue to grow.