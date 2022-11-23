Shaquille O’Neal Bets $5000 on Mark Wahlberg Scoring a 3-pointer Before Charles Barkley

NBA on TNT’s most entertaining star cast of former basketball players Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith enjoy the most when a celebrity who is decent at basketball joins their crew.

While The Jet is always in his shooting shoes and wins against most of the celebs that come in, giving them the reality check that they are good where they are, Chuck and Shaq make them believers again.

That is what happened when Mark Wahlberg recently appeared on Inside the NBA and took the 3-point line with the Sixers legend.

Also read: “I Never Get a Ticket, Not Because I am Shaq…”: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Spent $1 Million on 3 Rolls Royce in a Month, Reveals Why He Never Gets Fined

Shaquille O’Neal bets on Mark Wahlberg to win him $5000 against Charles Barkley in a 3-point contest

On Tuesday night Mark came down to TNT’s most happening set, and discussed his workout schedule with probably the most unfit guy (Chuck undoubtedly) on the show and also had a shootout with the crew of NBA legends.

Before the shootout even began Shaq bet $5000 on Mark a 3-pointer before The Chukster does and both of them went quarreling about who owes who how much money.

And as they started shooting, the 16-year legend and one of the NBA’s Top-50 players of all time didn’t touch the rim even once while the Italian Job actor was continuously hitting the rim.

In the end, O’Neal turned out right. Barkley couldn’t hit a shot at all, while Mark swished one. Watch the entertaining bit here.

O’Neal and Barkley—the big betters

The money Barkley was mentioning that The Diesel already owes him, might have been the bet for spelling ‘spectacular’. The $400 man bet $10,000 for Chuck if he spelled the word correctly a few days back.

To most NBA fans’ surprise, Chuck did. It is among several bets that Barkley claims Shaq has never paid him. It must be frustrating for the $50 million worth of former Suns MVP, who has a gambling addiction, to win somewhere and not get his due reward.

Also read:“Anthony Davis Should Have Been the Best Player in the NBA by Now”: Charles Barkley Isn’t Impressed with the Lakers Big Man’s Record-Breaking Spree