Shaquille O’Neal Blames His ‘8 Bottles A Day’ Diet For His Bathroom Mishap On Live TV

For most of us, the last time we had a bathroom accident was in elementary school. It is an unfortunate fact of life that sometimes things just happen, and you, as a child, fail to know how to handle it or react. For those of us with more, let’s just say recent slip-ups, though, the way to handle it is just to acknowledge that it happened and move on while dealing with nonstop jokes from anyone and everyone who might know. Shaquille O’Neal has failed to learn this lesson and is still trying to talk himself out of his restroom run while live on air for Inside the NBA on TNT.

O’Neal has always been a prankster, so he has certainly given others their fair share of grief for whatever it might be. Shaq has mocked people for various reasons, ranging from their championship rings to the way they play, but currently, he is crumbling under the weight of some nearly soiled pants.

Shaq went on his podcast, so aptly named after his size, to explain. On this episode of the Big Podcast, O’Neal was joined by one of the greatest wide receivers to ever touch an NFL field in Calvin Johnson, as well as his regular cohost, Adam Lefkoe.

Near the end of the episode, Shaq addressed the infamous”dookie run” by saying, “First of all, when I was running off the stage, I didn’t have to do number two, I had to do number one.”

Lefkoe did not buy it at all and rebutted, saying, “But you were clenching!” Johnson agreed with Lefkoe, whilst Shaq tried to defend his statement. Lefkoe then went on to point out how Shaq’s reaction should’ve been if he was holding number one, but it did not match the actions of that day.

The big fella finally gave up and explained, “Listen, I’m on this new diet, we got a drink. So that day I didn’t drink, so they say you gotta drink eight bottles a day. That day, we were watching two games, so I said I was gonna drink a bottle a quarter… I’m sitting there and it’s hitting me.”

O’Neal then went on to demonstrate with a bottle how the contents of his stomach were holding up. “Every time I breathe, I feel it come to the top a little… America, don’t listen to Shane and Lefkoe, I had a number one.”

Being the good sport he is, Shaq even shared the reaction he found the funniest to his little incident on TV.

As insane as it is to say, Shaq is actually not the first NBA legend to have an accident on live TV. As bad as this one was, there’s no way it’s as bad as a mishap in an NBA Finals game.

Paul Pierce and the infamous wheelchair game

In the 2008 NBA Finals, Paul Pierce fell to the ground, grabbing his knee and screaming in pain. He was placed in a wheelchair and rolled down the tunnel to the locker room. As the best offensive player on the team, the Boston Celtics’ championship aspirations seemed to vanish.

However, Pierce would return for the series. In fact, he would return just five short minutes later. This left fans wondering what happened, so after replay on replay, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed a brown stain on Pierce’s white Celtics shorts.

This became a hot topic of discussion for years, but was called a conspiracy theory until Paul Pierce confirmed that he “just had to go to the bathroom.”

As great as they are at basketball, at least that’s something we have over these guys. That’s worth celebrating, for no other reason than it’s pretty funny.