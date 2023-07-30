“LeBron Had No Idea”: LeBron James’ First Interaction with Stephen Curry Before Losing 3 Finals to Warriors Star Resurfaces on Reddit

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the basketball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs conference semifinals round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The epic rivalry between LeBron James and Stephen Curry has been one of the most captivating storylines in the NBA for over a decade. For an astounding 14 straight seasons, these two basketball giants have faced off on the court, creating unforgettable moments and battling fiercely for supremacy. Among their numerous encounters, LeBron has endured the pain of losing three NBA Finals directly to the Warriors’ sharpshooting point guard. However, before their notorious rivalry during those Finals years, LeBron James’ first interaction with Curry in 2009 was surprisingly polite and unassuming, shedding light on an era when he had no idea that Curry would become one of his most formidable adversaries.

Advertisement

As the rivalry between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors intensified, LeBron James found himself facing Stephen Curry’s formidable squad in three NBA Finals, suffering heartbreaking losses in 2015, 2017, and 2018. Each series was a clash of titans, with both players leaving everything on the court. However, amidst these crushing defeats, LeBron found his redemption in the 2016 NBA Finals, leading the Cavaliers to a historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit and securing his third championship title.

LeBron James’ Unassuming Interaction with Stephen Curry

Athletes often approach their rivals with a mix of respect and caution, and LeBron’s initial interaction with Stephen Curry was no exception. A recently resurfaced video on Reddit captures a moment from their early encounters when LeBron approached Curry with a demeanor that appeared unassuming and largely friendly. Their on-court matchup showcased a friendly camaraderie, a far cry from the fierce rivalry they would develop in subsequent years.

Advertisement

Fans have since taken to social media to discuss the significance of this encounter. Some speculate that LeBron’s demeanor suggested he had no inkling of the seismic shift that would occur, with Stephen Curry rising to become one of his biggest rivals, if not the biggest. It’s a reminder of the unpredictability of sports and how future rivalries can emerge even from the most innocuous beginnings.

One Reddit user expressed their surprise at the video, stating:

“LeBron had no idea lol…I wonder how many rings he would have if not for that Davidson kid….”

Unparalleled Success and Future Earnings

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are not only known for their intense rivalry but also for their staggering financial success. Combined, they have earned an astounding $700,000,000 throughout their illustrious careers. Looking ahead, projections indicate that they are set to reach the unprecedented milestone of earning a combined $1 billion in income after the 2026 season.

Advertisement

Their achievements on and off the court have propelled them to the top of the basketball world, making them iconic figures both in sports and popular culture. Their unparalleled success has opened doors to various business ventures and endorsements, showcasing their influence extends beyond basketball.

In conclusion, the resurfacing of LeBron James’ first interaction with Stephen Curry offers a fascinating glimpse into a time when the future of their rivalry was yet unknown. Despite enduring three Finals losses, LeBron’s approach to Curry highlights the genuine respect and sportsmanship that exists between athletes, even in the face of fierce competition. As both players continue to solidify their legacies and amass staggering fortunes, their rivalry remains etched in NBA history, forever entwining the names of LeBron James and Stephen Curry.