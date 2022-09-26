Shaquille O’Neal busted out “dance” moves to beat LeBron James and Dwight Howard in 2007 

It’s been 15 years since Shaquille O’Neal destroyed LeBron James and Dwight Howard in a dance-off! Yes, you read that right, a dance-off!

The NBA during the 2000s was perhaps a time when there was fun and frolic in the air. Everything about that decade reminds us that despite the seriousness, there was an element of ease. While the championships might have great value, we fondly remember the antics players threw during this decade.

It also ushered in the 2010s, a decade when the league became even more unserious and the aura of the 90s simply faded. So, it is only right to look back at the 2000s and perhaps one of the most iconic off-court moments from the decade, a dance-off.

Yeah, we can’t believe we are saying that too but the 2007 all-star game was something else and especially the practice session, where Shaquille O’Neal decided that he had enough, he was going to beat LeBron James…. by twerking.

All-Star Weekend mood 😅 Never forget when LeBron and Shaq had this dance off pic.twitter.com/EwRoJFipS1 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 5, 2021

LeBron James has the moves but Shaquille O’Neal is clearly a trained dancer!

Judging by the moves that LeBron displayed, the man knew how to dance! And he is not afraid of Shaq’s challenge. He goes straight at the Lakers legend.

However, O’Neal is unfazed and he busts out a wide array of moves, including a twerk! Yes, twerking was common even during the 2000s.

Shaq dance-off, which routine gets your vote? Shaq & The Jabbawockeez 💫

Shaq & LeBron 🕺🕺#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SR7SGae7oq — NBA India (@NBAIndia) February 5, 2022

Keep in mind that Shaq also did a dance performance with the legendary Jabbawockeez just a few years later. So, you can say he was already preparing for it and he dispatched King James without concern. He even took on Dwight Howard next and brushed him aside with ease. The undisputed king of the dance floor, Shaquille O’Neal.

