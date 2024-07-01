Shaquille O’Neal Celebrates Angel Reese Winning Prestigious Honor Over A’ja Wilson Using Kanye West Song

It seems like there’s something new that Angel Reese accomplishes every day. It could be a new WNBA record or a match-winning performance. And when it’s not about her on-court achievements, she is out making her name heard on big stages. Recently, she won the 2024 BET Award for Sportswoman of the Year. This surely called for celebration, and her favorite uncle, Shaquille O’Neal is first in line to congratulate her.

Reese shared the category with some heavyweights of their world. She was nominated alongside Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, A’ja Wilson, and Coco Gauff, to name a few. The big fella shared the news of her niece winning the prestigious award on his Instagram as a mark of celebration from his end.

A moment of celebration like this couldn’t simply be an Instagram post, and Shaq knows it better than most people. The Big Aristotle used Kanye West’s song Champion from his third studio album ‘Graduation’ to commemorate Reese’s moment.

Reese also acknowledged the win on her social media, writing, “Thank you @BET for Sportswoman of the Year!” Shaq reposted her acceptance post as well.

Shaquille O'Neal celebrates Angel Reese winning BET Sportswoman of the Year honor pic.twitter.com/Satn8ojj9u — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) July 1, 2024

This has been a special year for Reese so far, in so many ways. After being drafted as the seventh overall pick by the Chicago Sky, the 22-year-old has been on a streak of getting dubs. In her last game against the Minnesota Lynx, she registered her 10th consecutive double-double in a row. The previous record for double-doubles in the league was held by Candance Parker, who achieved it in 2015.

Even though her team lost the game against the Lynx by eight points, Reese was unanimously celebrated for her continued dominance. She dropped 10 points and 16 rebounds in 35 minutes of playing time.

Due to her impressive run so far, she has also climbed up the ranks to be a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year title. Once again, she is sharing that space with her arch nemesis, Caitlin Clark. With an uncle and guide like the Lakers legend, needless to say, she will be at the forefront of the WNBA’s growth in the coming times.