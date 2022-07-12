Shaquille O’Neal charged Nsync and Backstreet boys $25 to use his $11 million Orlando home studio

Shaquille O’Neal’s house in Orlando is ridiculous, but did you know he once charged $25 to Nsync and Backstreet boys to use his studio?

Shaq has led quite the lifestyle. Throughout his years in the NBA, he wasn’t known for ridiculous spending but after he retired he truly showed off his money.

Apart from the occasional splurge and celebration, Shaq was also a very good businessman. It is his acumen and ability to recognize good deals that have netted him a fortune of $400 million.

Just like his FG% in basketball, he doesn’t have a 100% track record when it comes to picking winning deals. One example would be his failure to sign two of the biggest boy bands of the 199os to his record label.

Yes, Shaq missed out on signing, not one but two boy bands. You might even be shocked to see which ones!

Shaq let NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys record in his studio for $25/hr, such a Shaq thing to do 😄 pic.twitter.com/ECUUq63N1Y — IG: istillloveher.de (@istillloveher_) January 12, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal failed to sign Nsync and even the Backstreet Boys after giving them his studio

It is no secret that Shaq’s house in Orlando is among the best. The whopping 31,000 sq ft mansion is among the biggest in the entire city. It is also worth a staggering $11 million.

In the same mansion, there is a recording studio, and it comes with state-of-the-art features. Which is good by today’s standards too.

In fact, it was so good that two growing boy bands at the time, namely Nsync and Backstreet Boys wanted to use it. And Shaq obliged for a meager sum of $25 an hour.

But what’s more important here, is the fact that Shaq lost an opportunity to sign them both. Yes, as admitted by Shaq himself, not once but many times.

He feels that this was a missed opportunity. We don’t deny it. We too think that was a massive missed opportunity worth hundreds of millions.

