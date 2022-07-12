Claiming to have given LeBron James a haircut, 7-foot Shaquille O’Neal absolutely destroyed an aspiring actor’s hair

Shaquille O’Neal is great at many things, however, giving out haircuts isn’t one of the best skillsets he possesses.

Shaquille O’Neal has established himself as one of the game’s greatest. For over 19 years, the 7-footer made his bread-and-butter by dominating the paint on a nightly basis. By the end of his career, O’Neal had a staggering average of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Being one of the most assertive big men in the history of the league, Shaq even retired with one of the most illustrious resumes ever – 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive selections, the 1993 ROY, the 2000 MVP, 2 scoring titles, 4 championships, and 3 Finals MVPs.

Now, The Big Diesel is exceptionally talented in numerous things. He was, without a doubt, a force to reckon with on the basketball court, an intelligent businessman with a net worth of over $400 million, and even an incredible analyst, among many other things. However, giving people haircuts isn’t one of his best skillsets.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal shares how his ‘Protect, Provide, Love’ ideology denied him of a final good-bye with his sister

When Shaquille O’Neal ruined an aspiring, young actor’s hair on Jimmy Kimmel’s show

A few years ago, Jimmy Kimmel sent Guillermo and Shaquille O’Neal to give out summer haircuts to tourists out on Hollywood Boulevard.

One of the people who was given a haircut was Joseph, a 19-year-old aspiring actor. Unluckily for him, the “junior stylist” who was assigned to give him a hairdo was none other than O’Neal.

The LAL legend initially claimed to have cut LeBron James’ hair, to which Kimmel jokingly said:

“Are you the one who gave LeBron that perfect hairline?”

Just moments after, Shaq went on to completely ruin the young actor’s hair.

Here, have a look at the clip.

Shaq even decided to give a name to the preposterous hairstyle – “ho-mawk”.

Certainly, Joseph was laughing as he received the worst haircut of his life, but we know for a fact that he was crying on the inside.

Joseph must’ve definitely visited another barber immediately after this awful experience.

Also Read: 7-footer Shaquille O’Neal shocks WWE, enters Wrestlemania 32, and stares down another 7-footer, Big Show!