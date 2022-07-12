7-footer Shaquille O’Neal shocks WWE, enters Wrestlemania 32, and stares down another 7-footer, Big Show!

Shaquille O’Neal stunned the world when he ran up the entrance of the 32nd Wrestlemania and took part in a Battle Royale!

We love crossovers, no matter which sport, which country. When athletes hang out or are involved in one way or another it makes for a great watch.

Now one sport where everyone can jump in, irrespective of background is professional wrestling. The NBA has had its fair share of athletes showing up and participating in Wrestling, starting with the legendary Dennis Rodman.

Over the years almost every big star has shown up to a WWE event. However, not everyone has been a part of it. This time, we take a look back to when Shaquille O’Neal decided to join the fray.

Shaq at Wrestlemania 32. pic.twitter.com/A3c9ByxfeV — Ballers Hype (@BallersHype) April 5, 2016

Shaquille O’Neal runs to staredown the Big Show in the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale!

Well, it would be a frightening sight to watch someone like Shaq run up and stare you down. Let’s not forget, that he is more than 7 feet tall.

The Big Show looks small by comparison. So when Shaq stares you down ready to beat you, you don’t move. Well, we don’t think Kane thought this one through as he attempted to choke-slam both the big men.

He ended up on the mat as the event kicked off, and good luck kicking out someone like Shaq from a battle royale! His sheer size means that you cannot try and push him off.

