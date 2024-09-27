Shaquille O’Neal Claims USA Will Not Win Gold 2028 At Olympics, Names His Top 3 Contenders

The star-studded Team USA defeated France in the Men’s Basketball Tournament final at the Paris Olympics 2024 to win their fifth straight gold medal. However, the journey to victory wasn’t as smooth as expected. They needed a 13-point comeback to beat Serbia in the semifinal by only four points and had to toil until late in the fourth quarter in the final against France, which they won 98-87.

Team USA’s struggles at the event despite fielding one of their strongest rosters ever have convinced Shaquille O’Neal that their gold medal-winning streak will end in 2028. In an interview with the German newspaper ‘Sports Bild’, the Hall of Famer downplayed the US’ odds of maintaining its Olympic dominance and named three teams primed to become basketball superpowers.

During the interview, the four-time NBA champion was asked if he was surprised when Germany beat Team USA in the semifinal of the 2023 FIBA World Cup 2023. O’Neal responded,

“I watched the games at the World Cup. But I wasn’t surprised. 20 years ago, the USA was light years ahead of the other countries. But that has changed. Europe has caught up, is only just behind, and will soon overtake the USA. I am sure that the USA will not win gold at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.”

O’Neal predicted that one of Croatia, Serbia, or Germany would likely upstage Team USA in 2028 and win the Olympic gold. He claimed the reigning champions won’t have LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant to rescue them, giving other nations a terrific opportunity to pull off a massive upset.

The Hall of Famer’s take has merit considering how close Team USA came to losing during the summer.

Team USA had to battle hard for the gold medal

Unlike in years past when star-studded Team USA rosters showed up and dominated the competition, the James, Curry, and Durant-led unit had multiple close shaves during the summer. In their exhibition game against South Sudan, they were fortunate to escape with a win as the Lakers superstar rescued them with a late winner in a one-point victory.

Lebron James with a last second layup to beat South Sudan pic.twitter.com/mXWkafPybL — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) July 20, 2024

In the gold medal match against France, the hosts cut Team USA’s lead to three points with under three minutes left on the clock. They had all the momentum and it was seemingly only a matter of time before they took the lead.

However, Curry’s four three-pointers in the closing minutes helped Team USA escape with the win and a fifth-straight gold medal. Neither the guard nor James are expected to play in 2028. The nation will need the young stars to step up if they are to continue their dominant run at the Olympics.