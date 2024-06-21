Shaquille O’Neal Continues to Hype Up ‘Niece’ Angel Reese’s WNBA Achievements

Shaquille O’Neal is back at it again. The Big Fella has once again taken to his social media to celebrate his niece’s recent achievement in the WNBA. Shaq’s persistent support for Angel Reese has been pretty noticeable since the latter’s LSU stint. Uncle Shaq has continued to hype up the Chicago Sky rookie as she reached yet another milestone in her debut season.

Taking to his Instagram, Shaq shared a post by @shaderroom, which highlighted Reese’s recent achievement of becoming the first WNBA rookie to tally seven double-doubles in consecutive games.

Reese beat out previous record holders even before passing the halfway mark in the season. She is really proving to be at the front row of the revolution this 2024 Draft Class has brought to the WNBA. And Shaq is all for it.

shaq continues to hype niece angel reece and her WNBA rookie achievements pic.twitter.com/V7mHpwxgTk — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 21, 2024

On Thursday, Reese completed her seventh straight double-double, putting up 16 points and 18 rebounds as the Sky beat the Dallas Wings 83-72. The 22-year-old’s 18 rebounds also marked a career-high for her in her young WNBA career.

With the milestone, Reese passed Tina Charles and Cindy Brown for most consecutive games with a double-double as a rookie. But it isn’t just rebounding that Reese seems to be breaking records in, as the 6’4 forward recently recorded a 20-point game against Connecticut. The score was also her career-high in the league and marked her fourth consecutive double-double.

While Reese continues to put on a show for the Sky, making herself a viable candidate for this year’s Rookie of the Year award, Shaq seems invested in the campaign as well.

In fact, just a few days back, Shaq shared a story on his Instagram celebrating the former LSU star becoming the first WNBA rookie to average a double-double. Not only that but a week before, the Big Aristotle even credited Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Cameron Brink as being the driving force behind the W’s recent growth.

In the end, Reese even managed to outpace her NCAA rival Caitlin Clark in ESPN’s rookie power rankings for May, which put Reese as the runner-up behind the Sparks’ Cameron Brink.