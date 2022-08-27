Shaquille O’Neal criticized Dennis Rodman for his behavior during the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Celebration

According to Shaquille O’Neal, Dennis Rodman didn’t put on “professional” behavior during the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Ceremony.

Dennis Rodman is easily one of the most underrated players of all time. Rodman is considered to be amongst the elite group of top-class defenders, who players feared going against. The Worm managed to sacrifice his body in every possession, night in and night out.

Being one of the best rebounders in NBA history, Dennis won several back-to-back rebounding titles, over some of the greatest centers of all time. Whether it was his 2 championships with the Bad Boy Pistons or the 3 titles with Michael Jordan and the Bulls, Rodman was the unspoken hero and a huge reason behind all the successes.

Also Read: 6ft 7′ Dennis Rodman’s imitation of Michael Jordan led to comedy of errors

However great the 6-foot-7 forward might’ve been on the court, off the hardwood, “Dennis the Menace” always found trouble.

The Bulls star was arrested over 100 times, fled to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals, and used the United Center hardwood as a place to have sexual relations with several cheerleaders, among a whole bunch of other strange activities.

Shaquille O’Neal blasts Dennis Rodman for his behavior

Clearly, Dennis wasn’t exactly the most well-behaved personality during his era. And according to Shaquille O’Neal, the former rebounding GOAT wasn’t on his best behavior during the NBA’s 75th Anniversary ceremony either.

During the 2022 All-Star Game, the league organized the iconic 75th Anniversary ceremony. During the same celebrations, Rodman was seen crashing other star’s photographs and didn’t even wear the jacket the NBA honored every member of the 75th Anniversary Team with.

On an appearance on “The Big Podcast with Shaq”, the Diesel went on to rip apart the former Bulls star.

“My mother doesn’t allow that. I represent Dr. Lucille O’Neal, I don’t represent myself. I represent my momma and the other women in my life, Taahirah, Amirah, and Me’arah, I represent them. I’m going to be silly and do my stuff. But when it comes time to be professional, I will always be professional.”

Of course, O’Neal has had a long-lasting beef with Rodman, hence these comments don’t come as a shock. However, The Big Aristotle isn’t all that wrong. Dennis did put on his regular, questionable behavior for this prestigious event.

Also Read: $400 million worth Shaquille O’Neal’s father taught him an important lesson at 10 y/o by making his team lose