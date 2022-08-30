Shaquille O’Neal didn’t shy away from using his $400 million worth to pay for a young man’s engagement ring

Shaquille O’Neal is a generous individual who always aims to offer his help to family, friends, and even strangers.

While talking about the greatest big men in the history of the game, Shaquille O’Neal is the one name that is brought up alongside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell.

For nearly two whole decades, Shaq used his massive 7-foot-1, 325-pound stature to incredible advantage. By dominating over the paint and bullying his opponents on a daily, “The Big Aristotle” managed to rack up one of the most accomplished superstars in the modern NBA. The Hall-Of-Famer’s insanely-stacked resume includes 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 2 scoring titles, the 2000 MVP, 4 championships, and 3 Finals MVPs, among many other accolades.

Over the course of his eminent career, Shaq earned a staggering $286 million. Also, being the intelligent businessman he is, today, O’Neal has a whooping net worth of $400 million.

Never shying away from using this fortune of his, the legend time and again shows his generous side, extending an arm to those in help.

Shaquille O’Neal paid for a young man’s engagement ring

In April of 2021, Shaq was casually strolling around “Zales” in Atlanta. While searching for some loop earnings, O’Neal overheard a man wanting to purchase an engagement ring.

Shaquille ended up paying for the young man’s ring. Narrating the series of events, he recollected:

“I was in Zales looking for some loop earrings… I seen a guy come in — he was just so shy and he was saying, ‘Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?’ I was like, ‘My man, how much is the ring?’

I’m not gonna say the amount but… this is just something I do every day.

At first he didn’t want to take it, he’s like ‘Nah, I can’t do that’. I said, ‘don’t worry about that I do it all the time’. I’m just trying to make people smile, that’s all.

I’m into making people happy, so whenever I leave the house I try to do a good deed. I didn’t mean for that to get out because I don’t do it for that.”

“I’m just trying to make people smile… That’s all.”@SHAQ helped a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/eK8n0YHGb7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2021

Truly this was one class act by Shaq.

