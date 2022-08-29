Shaquille O’Neal rips apart co-host for wanting a $249 gift, hilariously terms her “CRAP”

On a recent podcast appearance, Shaquille O’Neal went off at Nischelle Turner for wanting a $249 printer as a gift.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most outstanding NBA players ever. Using his insane 7-foot-1, 325-pound stature to his advantage, Shaq was virtually unguardable in the post and managed to command his dominance over the paint for nearly two whole decades.

Being the winner he was, The Big Aristotle managed to build one of the most stacked resumes the modern NBA has seen. The former LSU Tiger’s trophy cabinet includes 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 2 scoring titles, the 2000 MVP, 4 championships, and 3 Finals MVPs.

Even years after his retirement, O’Neal seems to be enjoying a lot of media attention, being an analyst with NBA on TNT and through the likes of his podcast – “The Big Podcast”.

Recently, Shaq’s podcast’s co-host asked him for a gift after completing 64 episodes with them. During the same conversation, the Hall-Of-Famer ended up completely blasting Nischelle Turner for being a “CRAP – Cheap Rich Ass People”.

“Nischelle Turner built a mansion, didn’t even live in it, sold it and bought another mansion”: Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille wanted to gift his co-hosts, Spice Adams and Nischelle Turner, some presents. Initially, the $400 million-worth former NBA legend offered Turner a diamond watch.

Yes, you read that right. A diamond watch.

What’s more shocking is that Nischelle respectfully turned down the offer and in turn asked for a $249 printer that Shaq advertised. A dumbfounded O’Neal replied with:

“I hate CRAP. Cheap rich ass people. If you move that damn camera around, you see that mansion that she is sitting in. This woman built a mansion, didn’t even live in it, sold it and bought another mansion. Want to talk about a sh*t damn printer that you can buy that for $249.”



Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most generous megastars. However, it seems very unlikely that he will gift someone a present only worth $249.

