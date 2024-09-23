Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Footage Of Jamie Foxx Mimicking Him Perfectly

Shaquille O’Neal’s humor and antics have made him a fan-favorite following his playing days. The 7-foot-1 center dishes out jokes to others and is receptive to them being dished back on him. Many comedians have made jokes about Shaq, but one was so funny that years later he still acknowledges it.

Shaq took to his Instagram to share a post of an impersonation of himself made by comedian and entertainer, Jamie Foxx. During his impersonation he said,

“Can you dig it?! Can you dig it?!”

Foxx’s iconic impersonation came back in the early 2000s, while Shaq was a member of the Lakers. The comedic set was hilarious to the legendary big man when first performed, and still is nearly two decades later.

Shaq and Foxx have developed a great relationship, which consists of the two teasing each other in good spirits. The Lakers star hosted a comedy special in 2003 titled ‘Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Roast 2’, featuring Foxx.

In the same fashion as Foxx, Jay Pharaoh made waves with his impersonation of Shaq. The ‘Big Diesel’ was brought to tears by the hilarious bit from the comedian.

Shaq isn’t limited to just an appreciator of jokes, as he is notorious for being the one making fun of others as well. Among the crew members of ‘Inside the NBA’, Shaq is the biggest joker of them all.

Charles Barkley and Shaq have become an iconic duo for taking turns trolling one another. Their banter has spanned over 13 years since joining the show as a permanent host.

O’Neal’s a big figure in the public eye aside from his physical appearance. Although he’s constantly teasing others, time and time again he’s the bud of the joke. There is even a compilation of nine minutes worth of Shaq getting roasted by others.

The future of ‘Inside the NBA’ is in jeopardy due to the NBA’s new media deal. This has set the path for this upcoming season of the show to be the most humor-filled year yet.