Shaquille O’Neal ‘Embarrasses’ His Kids, Re-enacts Jim Carrey’s Fire Marshall Bill for Halloween

Growing up with a superstar father brings its own set of problems. But when that superstar is Shaquille O’Neal, that problem is often second-hand embarrassment for his six children.

Last year, the Big Diesel celebrated Halloween by dressing up as emo Jimmy Butler. This year though, Shaq’s costume referenced a fictional character that’s older than his kids.

The 52-year-old tipped his hat to one of Jim Carrey’s oldest personas – ‘Fire Marshall Bill’ from the sketch comedy show ‘In Living Color’. Carrey played the iconic role with his upper teeth fully exposed and one sleepy eye winced shut at all times.

Instead of going the costume route, O’Neal instead tried to distort his face to turn into that of Fire Marshall Bill, with an eye shut and tucked lips. It made for a hilarious festive message as the Hall of Famer posted a short video in character, wishing his fans a Happy Halloween.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

First released in 1990, ‘In Living Color’ was the brainchild of Keenen Ivory Wayans, who wanted to make a program that portrayed the African-American experience through humor. Over its four-season run, the show was nominated for 18 Emmy Awards and attracted up-and-coming talent like Jamie Foxx, David Alan Grier and Jim Carrey.

Clearly, it resonated with a young Shaquille O’Neal who still holds its characters close to heart. His kids though, who were all born after ILC’s last season, were left puzzled and maybe a bit embarrassed by their father’s throwback post.

Shareef O’Neal was clearly not expecting to see his father’s best (or worst) Jim Carrey impression. He commented on the post, “Bro what [Crying emoji]”. His sister Taahirah was equally puzzled. “I’ll never understand,” Shaq’s eldest daughter wrote.

Shaq’s kids don’t get his fun side pic.twitter.com/01Qh7bL0UK — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) November 1, 2024

Whether it’s his son Myles O’Neal teasing Shaq about his massive painted toes or his daughter Taahirah pleading her father to stop posting lip sync videos, the banter in the O’Neal household always manages to put a smile on fans’ faces.