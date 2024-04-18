Shaquille O’Neal Endorses Matt Barnes’ Suggestion to Improve WNBA Salaries Amid Outcry Over Caitlin Clark’s Paycheck

April 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark, former Iowa Hawkeye standout and the no. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, speaks Wednesday, April 17, 2024, during an introductory press conference inside the entry pavilion at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY NETWORK

Following the 2024 WNBA draft, where the Indiana Fever picked Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick, a breakdown of the salaries of the top four picks went viral on social and caused a massive uproar among fans. Per the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement, Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Rickea Jackson will sign a four-year, $338,000 deal with their respective franchises, giving them an average annual salary of $84,500.

Fans were outraged about the low salary, especially considering Victor Wembanyama, the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is set to earn $55 million in his first four seasons alone. Retired NBA star Matt Barnes shared his two cents on the situation and encouraged fans to make this revelation a turning point for women’s basketball. In a video posted on the All The Smoke podcast’s Instagram page, he said,

“Instead of being outraged, man, you gotta support… Go to games, watch games on TV, buy merch. Same thing you do for the men, for the NBA side. That’s the only way the WNBA is gonna grow… All you that are outraged and mad all of a sudden, these salaries have been f**ked up… The only way all this s**t changes, these women start getting paid they are worth is by y’all going out there and being fans, man… Don’t be fake mad on the internet. Go to these games and support these talented women.”

Barnes noted that the 2024 draft class has several talented players who were exceptional in college and will be the flagbearers of women’s basketball going forward. It’s up to the fans to continue supporting them, like they did in college, and help the league grow exponentially. Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal co-signed Barnes’ statement on Instagram. He shared the retired NBA star’s video on his Instagram stories for his 34.6 million followers to watch and spread the message.

Barnes’ message is spot on. WNBA players will not earn anywhere close to their male counterparts until the league gets a massive TV deal, sells a ton of merchandise, and has sold-out games. And of course, that will only happen if and when the league gets a bigger audience that is willing to watch its games live. Simply put, WNBA athletes deserve so much more than they receive, and it is time for the fans to step up and ensure it happens.

President Biden joins women’s basketball revolution

The outrage surrounding Caitlin Clark and her peers’ modest salaries grew enough for the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to chime in on the matter. He posted a plea on X, formerly Twitter,

“Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all. But right now we’re seeing that even if you’re the best, women are not paid their fair share. It’s time that we give our daughters the same opportunities as our sons and ensure women are paid what they deserve.”

While Biden’s request is commendable, it’s worth noting that the WNBA’s revenue directly affects players’ salaries. Per WSN, the league generated $60 million in revenue in 2023, a far cry from the $10 billion that the NBA reportedly earned. As Barnes explained, unless fans support the WNBA and its revenue grows exponentially, the outrage on social media about the players’ salaries is a waste of time.