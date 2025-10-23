Kenny Smith Clowns Shaquille O’Neal By Insulting His Hypothetical Defense Against Victor Wembanyama

‘Inside the NBA’ is back and it hasn’t missed a beat despite shifting over from TNT and now on ESPN. Of course, a change wasn’t to be expected given that the ‘core four’ made sure it was the same exact production crew that was brought back to Studio J. And it wouldn’t be a return to the silver screen without Shaq being insulted in some way, shape, or form.

Advertisement

Victor Wembanyama’s matchup against Cooper Flagg was hyped up to be the main event in tonight’s 12-game slate. In what could’ve been a clash between titans was instead Wemby imposing his will on a disjointed Mavericks defense and keeping Flagg at bay with 10 points.

Wemby dropped 40 points on 71.4% shooting from the field while grabbing 15 rebounds and having 0 turnovers. Only Shaq, Anthony Davis, and Moses Malone have ever achieved such a statline before.

If anyone knows even a lick about Kenny Smith’s ‘role’ on the team, it’s safe to say he’s looking to instigate. And that’s exactly what he did tonight when he claimed Shaq essentially would look like a deer in headlights if he tried to guard Wemby.

O’Neal’s classic “I’m taking my glasses off to show that I’m mad” schtick came out but the moment didn’t produce anything more than that. “We’re on ESPN now,” said Kenny when O’Neal motioned toward getting off his chair to perhaps indulge in a bit of physicality.

The Lakers legend did have his own opinion on Victor and how he’d try to guard him. “I’m not known for defense. You know what I’m known for eating? French fries and French toast.”

Shaq was unimpressed by Wemby after his 40-point performance against the Mavs “You know what I’m known for eating? French fries and French toast.” pic.twitter.com/8QcoEmwBP6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 23, 2025

This came after Chuck and Kenny were being a tad bit disrespectful, claiming Wemby’s existence would lead to Shaq not being drafted before him in a hypothetical draft. It’s all in jest but c’mon, prime Shaq against third year Wemby? Let’s not go there.

Though, Shaq has been critical of Wemby before. At the start of last season when Coach Pop made it clear he wants Wemby to shoot more threes, O’Neal vehemently disagreed.

“I don’t really think you can be dominant when you shoot jumpers a lot. I think if he was an inside player at 7’5, the answer would be yes. But when you shoot jumpers, you’re always going to go up & down.”

Looks like Wemby inadvertently took Shaq’s advice as 14 of his 15 FGMs were from inside the arc. If Wemby finds a harmonious balance between inside and outside scoring then all defenses can really do is pray.