Marcus Jordan Caught Cheating on 48 y/o Larsa Pippen in New Footage; Michael Jordan Wouldn’t be Impressed

Marcus Jordan might be the most talked-about name at the end of 2022, and not because he is Michael Jordan’s son. But because his relationship with Larsa Pippen might just be the greatest story off of the NBA hardwood.

In a bizarre twist of fate, rumors came out a few weeks earlier that Larsa and Marcus were dating. And through a keen public eye, we were able to verify the relationship.

The world is a weird place these days, Larsa, who is 48 is seemingly happy with Marcus, who is only 31. And while we are no ageists, Larsa’s history makes things questionable. But what is their relationship, and what has happened now?

Also read: “This is no Hospital, This is the NBA”: Kendrick Perkins’ Strong Words on Ben Simmons and Nets Post Win Against First-Seed Trail Blazers

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s relationship

The rumors went from the grapevine to full-blown pictures of the two in each other’s arms by the beach. The couple was attracting all sorts of headlines. And a majority of them centered around the fact that Marcus was Michael Jordan’s son, and Larsa was Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife.

See the weirdness of this entangled mess? The world had just seemingly started to discard all judgment and accept them. But in a twist of fate, it looks as though Marcus’ hand is now caught in the proverbial “cookie jar” of cheating.

Yes, the young stud was seen with ANOTHER Instagram model. Is he cheating?

Also read: Having married himself to earn $10 million, Dennis Rodman once claimed how s*x the night before games ruined his performance

Watch Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Caught in Standard Definition Cheating on Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife 48-Year-Old Larsa With BBL Booty IG Model; Larsa Is Likely Crying in Her Car Now Listening to Future DMing Every 12th Man in The League (Cheating Pics) https://t.co/hMGiYzsUbW pic.twitter.com/raLdNaMINS — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) November 18, 2022

Is Marcus Jordan cheating on Larsa Pippen?

Marcus Jordan, the young gun looks virile and confident. Or so these pictures tell us. As per the latest pictures from The Sun Marcus was caught with an IG model outside his home, looking cozy.

The two were seen hugging and kissing before heading inside. We wonder what Larsa Pippen’s state of mind must be. The events that have transpired must be wreaking havoc on her mind. But since neither party confirmed nor denied the state of the relationship, we can’t help but wonder, what is the truth.

For now, we must be content with knowing the fact that young Marcus is getting every girl he wants. But Michael Jordan wouldn’t have been impressed. For he would have wanted his son to continue the charade to mess with Scottie’s head.

Wishful thinking? You decide.

Also read: So, “Kobe Bryant was Jesus for us!”: Baron Davis, Who Michael Jordan Threw Out Of His Locker, Was Awe-Inspired By The Lakers Star