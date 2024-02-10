Shaquille O’Neal Highlights Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s ‘Shammgod’ as Bucks Take Down Hornets 120–84

Among the Antetokounmpo brothers, Giannis always seems to get most of the limelight in the NBA for obvious reasons. However, in a rare moment during the season, the Greek Freak’s brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, pulled an insane ‘Shammgod’ move against the Charlotte Hornets, scoring a tough bucket in the Milwaukee Bucks’ win last night. The move not only mesmerized fans and commentators but also earned the admiration of some big names.

With just seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Bucks fielded their bench on the court as the game was already pretty much decided in favor of Milwaukee. Thanasis had the ball in the left elbow while being defended by the Hornets forward JT Thor. With a few slick dribbles, the older Antetokounmpo brother hit a ‘Shammgod’ that stunned everyone in the NBA community, before laying it in.

Giannis was extremely proud of his brother’s bucket as he jumped excitedly in the sidelines after Thanasis’ incredible handles on the court. The official NBA account uploaded a video of this moment on Instagram, which has now broken the Internet. Thanasis’ sick moves have also earned him flowers from the Big Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal, who reposted the highlight of the older Antetokounmpo brother’s play on his IG story.

Thanasis made a quick hesitation move down the block to lose Thor, who would probably be haunted by this play for a long time. After finishing the layup, the 31-year-old celebrated with a mean-mug look to the bench before going back on defense.

The Bucks, who currently boast a 34-19 record in the league, tipped the night off with a blowout 129-84 win against the Hornets. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the night with double-double figures of 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Thanasis, who only had 11 minutes of game time on the floor, scored 4 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo does not receive ample game time

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, has been playing alongside the two-time MVP for the Milwaukee Bucks since 2019. However, compared to Giannis, Thanasis does not receive ample game time as a part of the roster. Being drafted as a second-round, 51st overall pick by the New York Knicks, Thanasis is usually not regarded as NBA material and has mostly played for his team during garbage time.

However, during those garbage time plays, the older Antetokounmpo brother has also provided us with some memorable highlights of throwing down impressive dunks and being pesky on the defensive end. Owing to the less amount of time he spends on the court, Thanasis only has a minimal average of 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.