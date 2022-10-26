Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Bets Charles Barkley $10,000 That he Couldn’t Spell ‘Spectacular’

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley has everyone in splits on the Inside the NBA panel as he attempts to spell spectacular.

America’s national treasure Charles Barkley never seizes to entertain us with his antics, whether it be his unfiltered takes or sense of humor, with the producers at TNT sure knowing how to capitalize on it, introducing segments like “Who He Play For?” and generating the hype around the former MVP’s “Guarantee” predictions.

Well, there is a reason why The Chuckster could fetch up to $200 million from the 10-year deal he signed with Turner, great news for avid fans of the award-winning show, which also boasts the esteemed panel of Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

There is no denying the show would not be complete without the above panel, the latest example of this being Shaq challenging Chuck to a spelling bee. It all began with the latter expressing his excitement over the double-header between the Pelicans vs. Mavericks and Warriors vs. Suns.

Addressing the two matchups as ‘Spectacular,’ co-panelist Shaq challenged The Chuckster to spell the same.

Also read: “Son, you’re dumber than rocks”: Charles Barkley hilariously recalls his mom’s roasting session

Shaquille O’Neal’s $10,000 ‘Spectacular’ challenge to Charles Barkley.

The camaraderie between Shaq and Chuck is no secret, with the two never hesitating to throw shots at each other. However, it is all games and fun, with the Hall of Famers having mutual respect. A recent specimen of their relationship was the Diesel challenging Sir Charles to spell ‘Spectacular.’

“That Auburn education pulled me through, America.” 😂 Chuck accepted Shaq’s challenge to spell “spectacular” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3uZIoesMOg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 26, 2022

Deciding to honor Shaq’s challenge, Barkley hilariously requested if he could write it down. With everyone waiting for the latter to give them a timeless promo, Sir Charles had everyone surprised, getting the spelling on point.

The Alabama native who became $10,000 richer didn’t forget to pay tribute to his Auburn education.

Charles Barkley’s reading and listening skills.

A top 75 player of all time, Barkley’s greatness doesn’t extend to his reading and writing skills. For years, we’ve seen the former MVP make for hilarious throwbacks when it comes to him being absent-minded.

“Steve Nash and Chris Paul must see tv,” the quote never ages, with it continuing to generate millions of views across all media platforms. For those who don’t know the context, here is a clip below.

Never forget when Charles Barkley said he had two words for us: “Steve Nash. And Chris Paul. Must see TV.” 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/jkdRq2VTwd — Slam (@slamstudios) September 3, 2022

Love that Bob Costas is back on @HBO Charles Barkley spelling @Giannis_An34 … on the first episode of “Back on the Record.” pic.twitter.com/aUIzCGyqqM — Jeff Sherman (@ShermanJeff) July 31, 2021

Knowing his sporting nature, Barkley never hesitates to participate in the challenges thrown at him.

Also read: “Nobody Mentioned You With Those Guys”: Charles Barkley Roasts Shaquille O’Neal Over His Claim About Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar