“Shaquille O’Neal is Blessing Zion With Some Shoes!”: When the $400 million man Decided to Reward Young Fan’s Good Behavior

Shaquille O’neal attends F1 at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Formula One Mlc 00712

Shaquille O’Neal’s generosity can likely only be matched by a select few on the face of this planet. And even then, whether or not they’re truly on the Big Diesel’s level would be the topic of some serious debate. That’s just how much of a giver the man is.

Over the years, the NBA legend has made it his mission to help people no matter where he goes. And whenever he visits a supermarket, he will find absolute strangers, and simply buy their whole shopping list for them.

However, of course, the man doesn’t just stop there.

On one occasion, the man found a child throwing a bit of a tantrum. And it was at this moment that the man decided to teach him a little lesson in the most wholesome way imaginable.

Also Read: Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Nets? Lakers Release Injury Update For 6’10” Big Man

Shaquille O’Neal made sure the kid made up with his parents before rewarding him for it

Shaquille O’Neal is a role model for absolutely anyone and everyone on the face of the planet. However, the big man seems to place a special emphasis on the younger end of his audience.

Everywhere he goes, he makes sure to talk to some kids. And if they have been good, he decides to reward them for it.

And for a kid names Zion, things would prove to be no different.

The innocence of a child is one of the sweetest things in the world. And it appears that Shaquille O’Neal loves letting it shine nice and bright.

What about Shaquille O’Neal’s own kids?

Shaquille O’Neal has 6 kids of his own and a net worth of $400 million.

In other words, his kids don’t have to work hard over the course of their lives… right?

Well, not quite.

Speaking on Logan Paul’s podcast, here is what Shaq had to say on the matter.

3 degrees may be a lot. However, so is 1/6th of a $400 million dollar fortune.

Making all 6 work for their keep is beyond fair. In fact, that is a big example of good parenting.

Also Read: “I’d Pretend It Was Game 7 and Michael Jordan Was On My Team”: Kevin Durant Recounts How Bulls Legend Was His Idol Growing Up