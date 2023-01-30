Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Nets? Lakers Release Injury Update For 6’10” Big Man

Lakers fans will be ardently waiting for the injury report and availability status of their big man Anthony Davis ahead of a marquee game.

The LA Lakers are currently in a spot of bother, much like they’ve been in over the past 2 years. They sit at a dastardly 13th place out of 15 in the Western Conference.

Though one might say their current season is going better than the last one, that isn’t saying much. Russell Westbrook off the bench is better than him as a starter, but that’s still $47 million on a player worth a fifth of that sum.

Hampered by their inability to bolster their roster, the Lakers are trying to make do with bits and parts. One of the better deals they’ve done recently was the acquisition of Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn.

However, a lineup that features Lonnie Walker, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Max Christie for significant minutes can unfortunately not be viewed as a serious championship threat. Even Lakers fans know this to be true.

The tough decisions going against the Lake Show in close games are also not helping their cause. One could argue that there have been decisions in the final seconds of 4 different recent games which could’ve swung the results the Lakers’ way had they been adjudged so.

However, bad whistles can’t be the sole reason for being 13th in their Conference. Injuries, more logically, seem to be a major cause as well.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Brooklyn Nets?

The Lakers will be heavily shorthanded in a game against the Nets, who themselves are missing Kevin Durant. It seems both Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be load managed for this game.

Austin Reaves will also be missing the game as the Lakers look to rest their 2 best players for a back-to-back. Both James and Davis have missed time this season due to injury troubles already.

Anthony Davis was out of action for 20+ games from mid-December till their game against the Spurs on January 25th. His foot injury, suffered against the Nuggets, needs to be properly managed so that he plays games that matter.

AD stats this season

Before he went down with a foot injury last month, Anthony Davis looked likely to set a bunch of records. He was averaging over 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game.

His current season averages are in the neighborhood of 27 points and 12 rebounds per game. He will likely be asked to shoulder a heavier scoring load as the season progresses.