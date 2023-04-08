HomeSearch

Shaquille O’Neal is Evidently Dying to Have Kevin Hart on Inside the NBA, as His Instagram Story Reveals

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 08/04/2023

Shaquille O'Neal is Evidently Dying to Have Kevin Hart on Inside the NBA, as His Instagram Story Reveals

Credits: USA Today Sports

Shaquille O’Neal may have been a big bully during his career in the NBA, however, the man has made it very clear that he loves to laugh a lot more. Why else is he such an important part of all of the Inside the NBA’s different gags? There is no one on the face of this planet that knows how to have fun quite like this man.

But then again, there are a lot of people on the face of this planet who know how to enjoy life. However, the ability for celebrities to be able to laugh at their own expense is pretty darn rare. And yet, Shaq has that in him too.

As if to give proof of that, the man recently decided to throw it back to the time when Kevin Hart got on the show. And well, let’s just say the man left nothing to the imagination when it came time to battle.

 

Kevin Hart’s appearance on the show was a thing of beauty

Kevin Hart is something else. Even amongst the funniest of celebrities, the man is arguably the absolute funniest. And of course, that didn’t stop one bit during his time on Inside the NBA. Take a look at what happened, and how Shaquille O’Neal threw it back to the day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THREE POINTERS (@threepointers)

Kevin Hart’s chemistry with the show’s cast is absolutely immaculate. And his jokes couldn’t possibly be any funnier. Really, there is we’d like more than for TNT to find a way to bring him on as a regular member of the show. Only lord almighty knows how much funnier the show will get in that scenario.

 

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t like to be referred to as a celebrity

Earlier in this article, we labeled Shaq as a celebrity. But apparently, there are few things the man despises more than being referred to in that way. As you can imagine, every person who heard this for the first time was beyond confused. And to alleviate all such feelings, here is how the man explained his stance.

To be fair to him, this is generally what the perception of most celebrities is. For them to be generous and fun is now considered an exception. So, it’s hard to blame Shaq on this one.

Share this article
About the author
Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta