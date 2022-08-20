“Michael Jordan comes back for another ‘Last Dance’”: Bulls legend grooves with a lady in a rare footage

Michael Jordan never let his humble side get better of him during his playing days but surprisingly the man is as down-to-earth as big of an ego-maniac he was.

Everyone had the same image of Michael Jordan since he came into the NBA in 1984, and it was the same when he finally hung his shoes in 2003 — the man was a winning obsessed borderline psychopath.

He is famous for bullying, trash talking, and even having physical fights with even his own teammates during practices. The 6x Finals MVP had just one agenda, to get everybody in line or close to his work ethic.

“His Airness” did get the best of almost everyone he played with and won all there is to win in basketball, but at the cost of him becoming an unfriendly hero in everyone’s life.

That never changed for a long time because Jordan also always kept his public services a secret. And at the time there were very less ways to show why an egoistic superstar who also had a gambling addiction was a much better human being than he mostly portrayed.

Read on, and you’ll know what I mean.

Michael Jordan makes the day of a woman by dancing with her

Jordan has made some amazing gestures to show his humane side, like getting on a call with his fan Jeffrey Harrison who went viral for his love for the NBA legend back in 2016. Seeing Jeffery’s commitment to the game of basketball despite his struggles with autism Mike also sent him a lot of gifts.

Michael Jordan sent two boxes of gear to Jeffrey Harrison after seeing video of him playing hoops in his MJ uniform. pic.twitter.com/KS580efhA1 — Ballers Ambition (@BalIersA) August 22, 2016

Him crying at his Hall of Fame speech and Kobe Bryant’s funeral was also a glimpse of his emotional side. But still, after watching The Last Dance, people should get a reminder that MJ is as humble as they come.

This recent dance clip of him with an elderly woman, who must have had a massive starstruck moment, is making rounds on social media and will show the lesser-known side of his nature.

