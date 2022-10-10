“Kobe Bryant was Like Batman, LeBron James is Like Captain America”: Dwight Howard Used Superheroes to Differentiate Between the Two Legends

Dwight Howard was one of the few lucky players who got a chance to play with Kobe Bryant as well as LeBron James.

Despite having two very different playing styles, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James would give the same amount of fright to their opponents whenever they took to the floor.

Bryant was known for his dedication, hard work, the famous “Mamba Mentality”, and the sheer motivation to be considered to be the best. On the other hand, LeBron has built up one of the most stacked resumes we’ve ever seen thanks to his physicality, versatility, durability, and longevity.

Dwight Howard was one of the few players in the NBA who got the chance to share locker rooms with both of the generational talents. On a recent appearance on “All The Smoke” podcast, the 8-time All-Star spoke about the differences in the two legends’ mindsets. Calling Bean “Batman” and LBJ “Captain America”, the 2020 NBA champ further said:

“They two different people,” he explained. “Kobe’s, I always felt like Kobe was like Batman. (do) You know what I’m saying? Just this, he by himself … Then, you know, Lebron’s like Captain America. That’s like Lebron. LeBron is always, he want(s) everyone to be around, you know what I’m saying? He wants to have fun, he wants to dance before the games and put on his music. Ad Kobe’s just locked in, he don’t say nothing. He got the basketball, and he dribbling the heavy ball before the game.”

“Everything Michael Jordan did, Kobe Bryant multiplied it”: Dwight Howard

Howard shared the court with Kobe towards the end of the latter’s career. However, the 6-foot-10 big man learned a lot about the Black Mamba during the time the two represented the USA at the 2008 Beijing Games.

On several instances, Howard has regarded Kobe as his pick for the GOAT debate. In the interview alongside Stephan Jackson and Matt Barnes, the 18-year veteran went on to explain the number of hours Kobe would put in to prepare his body. Calling the Hall-Of-Famer “the most skilled” player, Dwight further lauded his former teammate:

“I think Kobe, like, is the most skilled out of all the players, as far as pure skill. Shooting. … Just thinking about it, like he could do all that. Like everything that Jordan did, I feel like he just multiplied it.”

“Like he did everything he did and made it better. And, you know, even watching him practice, like, some things that he was doing, I was like, “Why’s he doing it?” Like one day, I saw him getting his fingers stretched. I’m like, “Why is he getting his fingers stretched?” … I guess it was when he shot his jump shot, so to be smooth every time. So it’s just like little things like that. Like, where did he learn that from?”

Dwight Howard didn’t have a good relationship with Kobe

It is no surprise that Dwight didn’t have a good relationship with Kobe. In fact, even when the 5-time All-Defensive member joined the LA-based franchise, Bryant wasn’t very fond of the then-27-year-old.

With the likes of Kobe, Steve Nash, Metta World Peace, Howard, and Pau Gasol, among others, the 2012-2013 Lakers had one of the most stacked squads of all time. Despite having a star-studded roster, the Lakers finished the year after being handed a first-round sweep by the Spurs.

Many people credit Kobe’s hatred towards Dwight as a reason for this colossal failure.

However, despite their fair share of ups and downs, Dwight has always spoken highly of Bryant. Such was the impact the 5-time NBA champ had on his teammates.

