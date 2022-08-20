Shaquille O’Neal learned about 24-year-old son Myles O’Neal’s newest acting venture in a shocking fashion

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was informed about son Myles O’Neal’s new reality show by his podcast co-hosts

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents. The big man is not only a sensational basketball player but also a successful entrepreneur, actor, scholar, DJ, and so much more. While playing basketball in the NBA, Shaq was also busy acting in movies and commercials.

After he retired from the league, Shaq started focusing more on his entrepreneurial ventures and joined TNT as a full-time basketball analyst. Shaq leads a busy life, and prides on his family. The big man has six children, three sons and three daughters.

His youngest son, Myles O’Neal, is an American TV personality, DJ, and Entertainer. The 25-year-old has been on a lot of TV shows, including ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’, ‘Basketball Wives’, ‘Shaq Life’, and ‘Shaunie’s Home Court’. In January he joined the show ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’. However, his dad found out about the same in a rather shocking fashion.

Shaquille O’Neal learned about his son’s new show through his podcast’s co-host

In January, Shaquille O’Neal was doing another episode of his ‘Big Podcast with Shaq’. While talking on the show, he was informed by his co-host about Myles O’Neal’s newest acting venture.

Shaq responded and said,

“What? Which one? Myles is the cunning smart one, he’s the type that. Like I said, ‘Go to school, stay out of trouble, you can do everything you want.’ So I don’t mess with him because he’s damn near the perfect kid.”

“So if he wants to do a reality show, learn about the business, have a good time, there’s nothing I can do. He’s been around the business long enough to know what he’s doing. So I wish he would have told me, so I don’t have to hear it here first. No, I didn’t know.”

Acting is nothing new in the O’Neal family. Shaq has had his share of acting adventures, having worked in multiple movies and TV shows.