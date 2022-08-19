6’2″ Stephen Curry receives heaps of praise from $400 million man Shaquille O’Neal

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal calls Stephen Curry the best player in the world, backs Warriors to win the West again

The NBA is a fast-paced league that never stops evolving. The last major change the league saw was the shift to the 3-point line and its proper utilization. The change was brought about by none other than the ‘Baby Faced Assassin’ Stephen Curry.

In a league where getting to the paint and scoring was considered meta, Steph showed the world how games can be won from beyond the arc. He’s undoubtedly the greatest shooter the game has ever seen. However, his game isn’t only limited to beyond 22 feet. The 6’2 guard is shifty on his feet and can score from any point of the court.

We saw the same in action recently, as Steph led the Warriors to their 4th Championship in 8 seasons. Shaquille O’Neal has always been a Steph Curry fan, but today he proved the same by standing up for the man on his podcast.

Shaquille O’Neal believes Stephen Curry is the best player in the world

After his recent playoff performance, there must be something incredibly wrong with someone if they still doubt how great Stephen Curry is. The man took the Warriors on his back, and propelled the team to the 2022 NBA Championship.

On the latest episode of the Big Podcast with Shaq, they had Kenny Smith join them as the guest. Kenny was discussing how well stacked the West is, but Shaq seemed to not agree on something. When asked to explain, the big man said,

“I do, but nobody’s going to beat the best player in the world: Steph Curry… As Kenny would tell you, you could have a category but the real ones are recognized by the Championships you have. Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He’s a tough shot-taker, tough shot-maker. I like where he’s brought his career… To work that hard and become the greatest shooter in the world and one of the best players in the league, he gets my props for that.”

‘Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He’s a tough shot-taker, tough shot-maker. I like where he’s brought his career.” SHAQ always the No.1 Steph fan 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/pVi5ZZC1Cp — UG(SCDG) (@SCDG2330) August 19, 2022

In a world where media seems to love underestimating Steph and the Warriors, it feels nice to have someone of Shaq’s stature back the man and the Dubs.