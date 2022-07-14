Shaquille O’Neal lost $100,000/month after cheating on Shaunie O’Neal with multiple women

Shaquille O’Neal admitted to cheating his now ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal, with multiple women, leading to $100,000 in child support.

Shaquille O’Neal has amassed quite the net worth for himself over the 30 years he’s been a part of the NBA and in the realm of basketball. In his 19 year playing career, the 7’1 Hall of Famer earned $292 million in league contracts alone while with teams like the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Miami Heat.

However, Shaq made his real net worth off the court with a series of investments and endorsements; a list that seems to be never-ending, at least to Charles Barkley. Conquering both sides of the spectrum, the 4x champ has invested and endorsed everything from fast-food chains to 24-Hour fitness centers.

With his net worth fluctuating between $300 million to $400 million over the years, O’Neal had to relinquish half of it when he got divorced with Shaunie O’Neal back in 2009. The reason behind them separating was due to the fact that the Lakers legend had several extra-marital relationships.

Shaquille O’Neal had to pay $100,000 a month in child support.

Shaquille O’Neal met his now ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal when he found himself on the Los Angeles Lakers after finishing his 4-year stint in Orlando. The two hit it off immediately and welcomed their first son, Shareef O’Neal, 4 years later in 2000.

After having won 3 championships in a row, the 3x Finals MVP married Shaunie in December of 2002. 4 children later and ‘The Big Aristotle’ filed for divorce on September 5th, 2007 claiming their marriage was ‘irretrievably broken’.

Shaunie O’Neal filed for a 3-month extension to help repair their marriage and in August of 2008, they would call off their divorce. Fast-forward a little over a year later and Shaunie would cite ‘irreconcilable differences’ in her plea to be divorced from Shaquille O’Neal.

It would be revealed by Shaq himself that he cheated on Shaunie with multiple women, claiming he was ‘a guy’ and that he knew he wasn’t the best partner.

With a prenuptial plan not in place, Shaq lost half his net worth of $300 million at the time to Shaunie and was also forced to pay $100,000 a month in child support.