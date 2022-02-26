“Shaquille O’Neal made 180 million dollars last year, and he’s still cheap!” Comedian Mark Curry hilariously roasts the Big Diesel for being stingy with money

Shaquille O’Neal is notoriously famous for being tight in the wallet – He got roasted about it too.

Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money – A LOT of money from his NBA tenure. 286 million dollars to be precise. But one thing that did not change despite being a multi-millionaire – his tenacity to look for the best deal possible. His “cost-effective” methods were brought to a jovial light by comedian Mark Curry when he was invited to his roast.

Mark spoke about how despite making huge sums of money, he made reservations for him and his posse in South West Airlines. Considering he only signed a contract extension only 2 years before the special, Shaq’s stinginess to loosen his purse strings to spring for a chartered flight was noted.

Shaq took it light-heartedly, smiling and brushing it off. He would go on to be on a roast panel himself many years later – on Comedy Centrals Roast of Justin Bieber.

Shaquille O’Neal is worth 400 million dollars – He knows how to stay rich, and where to spend his money

Despite being a multi-millionaire, Shaquille O’Neal was famous for not blowing it all. He did spend like an athlete, but only after he secured his finances. He made a lot during his time in the NBA, but unlike most athletes in his time, he openly spoke about investing in businesses and setting himself up for the future.

Very few people during that era cared about planning for the future – they assumed that making millions would be a yearly occurrence for the foreseeable future. While it could have very well been, the lifestyle they lived did not match up to the savings they needed to continue living it after retiring. Delonte West is one famous example of how an athlete can have it all one day, and be destitute the next.

Brought up by a Sergeant who instilled good values in him, Shaq knew the importance of money, not only for himself but the future generations. He also taught them humility, and his kids have turned out exactly like him. The big Diesel is a big softie when it comes to charitable acts – when someone can change lives, best be like Shaq.

