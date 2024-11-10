Shaquille O’Neal Openly Challenges Fans to Design New Lamborghini Urus For Him: Winner Gets to Borrow it For a Week

Shaquille O’Neal is a renowned car enthusiast and collector. From the iconic Dodge Charger Hellcats to the rare Ferrari F335 Spider, his garage houses several riveting vehicles. The Hall of Famer loves modifying his cars to ensure he can fit in them and they stand out from the crowd. While he usually adds a personal touch to his cars, like the Superman logo, he is giving fans the opportunity to help him with customization ideas for his brand-new Lamborghini Urus.

In collaboration with Effortless Motors, O’Neal challenged fans to pitch ideas for his new car, which he plans to convert from a five-door into a two-door. The Lakers icon has promised to let the winner of the contest keep the car for a week. Shaq expects the new designs to be finalized around the time NBA playoffs start in April 2025. While making the announcement, he gave the contestants some tips about which colors he prefers, saying,

“I want you and fans to design me a two-door Lamborghini truck. And whatever fan let you design the best, I’ll let ‘em borrow it for a week…My favorite colors are burgundy and black.”

It’d take something special to blow away O’Neal as he’s no stranger to buying expensive vehicles and customizing them. During an appearance on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast, he revealed that he owns 40 cars, so he has plenty of experience experimenting with colors and designs.

How O’Neal once modified a Lamborghini to fit his size

Shaq loves sports cars and has all the money in the world to buy any car he wishes. However, not many vehicles that go 190 miles per hour can accommodate his 7-foot-1, 300-pound frame. But that hasn’t stopped him from finding ways to make them spacious enough so he could fit in them.

During a conversation with Graham Bensinger, the Hall of Famer explained how he custom-built a Lamborgini car to fit his size. He stated,

“We’re riding by a junkyard one day, and I see a salvaged Lamborghini. So I said I’mma just get it. My guys are looking at me like I’m crazy. So we tried to stretch it, it didn’t work. So then I bought a used Lamborghini, cut it in half, took pieces from this, and super-glued it together. My guy Ryan from West Coast Customs put a special door on it and it worked fabulously.”

However, O’Neal found out that sports cars weren’t for him. He told Bensinger that once while driving his modded Lamborghini on an uphill road, it circled three times as he tried to drive through a wet spot and he used his skills on the wheel to avoid colliding with an 18-wheeler.

Since then, he has avoided driving sports cars but the collector in him likes to add new pieces to the collection.