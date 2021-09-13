“Shaquille O’Neal moved across the street with Paula Abdul”: Lakers superstar narrates how he built a friendship with pop singer

Shaquille O’Neal confirms the story that he moved to a house across Paula Abdul’s place in Los Angeles in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Shaq has been having a great time all through this offseason. He’s gotten to play DJ at the Summerfest in Milwaukee just this past week by the moniker DJ Diesel.

Shaq has also been busy promoting his other business interests. He’s also been in the news for his damning indictments of Ben Simmons through the Sixers’ trade saga.

Shaq’s latest public appearance was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a popular LA-based light night talk show. Kimmel has been a member of sports media, covering Los Angeles sports himself in the past.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals how his fandom of Paula Abdul led him to buying the house across hers

The Big Aristotle definitely has a way with the ladies. He’s dated and been with a number of women over the years because he’s always been a caricature true to himself. Having that authenticity and assuredness would definitely help a lot of people with their social skills.

Jimmy Kimmel played a segment appropriately titled ‘Shaq or Bullshaq’. The idea of this segment was simple – asking O’Neal to confirm whether a few urban legends about him were true.

The very first of these questions concerned his relationship with Paula Abdul, and whether he’d really bought the house across hers on the street in Los Angeles. Shaq replied in the affirmative:

“I was here in LA, I was looking, I didn’t really like the house and the guy was like ‘Paula Abdul lives across the street!’ I said ‘I’ll take it.’ Didn’t even look inside. ‘No I’ll take it!'”

“We have the same business manager, she’s a very nice lady. If I ever dated her or flirted with her? No. I moved across the street and I would look and every time she came outside I would accidentally, you know, come outside. ‘Oh hey Paula! How are you?'”

