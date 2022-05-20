Basketball

“Shaquille O’Neal really spent $1 million in one hour without knowing what taxes were”: When the then-Magic rookie blew his first paycheque on cars, jewelry, and a house

“Shaquille O’Neal really spent $1 million in one hour without knowing what taxes were”: When the then-Magic rookie blew his first paycheque on cars, jewelry, and a house
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I said no, the timing of it": Stephen Curry reveals reason behind turning down offer to star in Space Jam: A New Legacy
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Shaquille O’Neal really spent $1 million in one hour without knowing what taxes were”: When the then-Magic rookie blew his first paycheque on cars, jewelry, and a house
“Shaquille O’Neal really spent $1 million in one hour without knowing what taxes were”: When the then-Magic rookie blew his first paycheque on cars, jewelry, and a house

Shaquille O’Neal blew his entire money from his paycheque on cars, jewelry, and other fancy…