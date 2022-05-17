“Was detained by the Queen, said I was the Black David Beckham”: When Shaquille O’Neal went too far for a bet, used the football legend to get out of jail

A look back at a time where Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal managed to get himself arrested by the Royal Guard in England

Shaquille O’Neal was definitely looking up to the Grinch during his playing days.

The man couldn’t help but be mean to each and every opponent. In fact, as many know by now, he has even made a fully grown, some would say even overly grown, adult male, actually tear up from humiliation on the court.

With time, however, Shaq has seemingly gotten a lot more mellow. Or rather, the man has started to focus a lot more on his funnier side, something that has resulted in some of the funniest moments in NBA community history.

During one such time, the Lakers legend was explaining how he spent his time in England, during a late night show talk show appearance. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to hear about the shenanigans he decided to get into.

Shaquille O’Neal got detained by the Queen’s Royal Guard because he tried far too hard to move them while they were in England

A little bit of General Knowledge here before we start.

As you may or may not, the Queen of England is known to have her own guard, which stands separate from the country’s military. These are the ones we usually see in memes, with them wearing large furry headpieces and a red uniform.

These guards shift positions at a periodic rate and are not allowed to make any unscheduled movements or show emotion of any kind while they’re on duty.

Got all of that? Wonderful!

Now, take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

Never change, Shaquille O’Neal. Never change.

