“Michael Jordan left? This sh*t’s mine!”: Shaquille O’Neal explains how young stars need to draw from LeBron James’ example to take over NBA

LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA. However, Shaq claims that age is catching up, and that title is up for grabs!

King James has dominated the NBA ever since he joined the league in 2003. Four championships, Four regular-season MVPs, and 18 NBA All-Star call ups later and he is one of, if not the best player in the game.

In 19 seasons, LeBron James has averaged 27 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. He has played for three different teams in that time, namely the Cavaliers, Heat, and now the Lakers.

He is poised to further his legacy as one of the greatest, as he aims to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record next season!

His greatness has been on display for a while, but this season was a bit of a letdown. Mainly because he failed to make the post-season yet again. This has prompted many to question if King James’ time at the top is up.

Shaq believes that age is catching up to LeBron James and that young stars are raring to take his place

Following a disappointing end to the season for the Lakers, many have begun questioning LeBron James. Specifically, whether he still has the ability to continue at a high level.

People believe that age is catching up to James and this is the perfect opportunity for young stars to make a play for The King’s throne.

In fact, Shaquille O’Neal uses the perfect analogy, referring to LeBron as the “aging master”!

“At some point, the student must kill the master to become the master, and LeBron is the aging master. So, this is everybody’s opportunity.”

The man further talked about how he himself had to learn this lesson during his younger years in the NBA.

“When I get to the NBA, Oh my God, Mike (Michael Jordan), Dominique (Wilkins), (Larry) Bird. So, I’m playing, trying to get to the top, and then Jordan… Oh, Jordan’s left? Jordan leaves for the year? This s**t’s mine. All mine. Like I was a student for a while, but it’s my turn to be the master. Jordan’s gone? This s**t’s mine, I’m taking over.

An interesting take by Shaq to say the least. Nevertheless, James still believes he has a lot left in the tank and will be gunning to return to the Playoffs next season.