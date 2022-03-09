“I may be 50, but I’m still Superman!”: Shaquille O’Neal attempts to dunk on his 50th birthday, shows he still has more bounce than Dwight Howard

Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal attempts to dunk after turning 50, proves he still owns the Superman title over Dwight Howard

Whenever one thinks of the most dominant centers in the league, Shaquille O’Neal is probably the first name to mind. He terrorized the league from the late 90s to the mid-2000s. Shaquille O’Neal dominated the game in every aspect and was an unstoppable force in the paint. One of his more fond nicknames was Superman.

The title belonged with Shaq for quite some time, before Dwight Howard made an attempt to claim the same. During the 2009 All-Star Weekend, Dwight Howard took part in the Dunk Contest, and tried to take the title from Shaq.

“Superman is in the building!” 💪 Catch @DwightHoward on Film Room: 2009 NBA Dunk Contest at 7:30pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/qqD5cvOLZw — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 5, 2020

While others handed over the title, Shaquille O’Neal never did so. He never was okay with people calling Howard Superman. It’s been 13 years, and Shaq is still not ready to give up the title.

Shaquille O’Neal attempts to dunk after turning 50, says he’s still Superman

Shaq turned 50 on 6th March. Ever since he turned 50, last night was the first TNT broadcast. There, Shaquille O’Neal tried to show how he can still dunk as Dwight Howard did back in the day.

“My fingertips hit and I threw it down. It’s the same dunk!” @SHAQ tried to dunk for his 50th birthday and compared his attempt to Dwight Howard’s at the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/qsiY2uB7f4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 9, 2022

Shaq brought the rim down, as the ball went inside. While others didn’t consider it as a dunk, Shaq sure tried to sell it as one.

The 50-year-old Hall of Famer has never liked the fact that his Superman title was given to Dwight Howard. He has talked about the same on multiple occasions.

Shaq: “He gonna name another man my name while I’m sitting there.”

Chuck: “You don’t own the word ‘Superman'” 🤣@SHAQ is STILL not over @TheJetOnTNT giving his nickname away to Dwight Howard. #InsideTheNBA pic.twitter.com/MYYds3Npkd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 11, 2022

“There’s only one Superman to ever come through this league and you know his name. It’s me.” 😅😂 Episode 2 of #TheInsideStory presented by @Kia begins at 9pm ET on TNT! pic.twitter.com/gDtemRwXHU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 5, 2021

Well, considering how Shaq can still dunk at 50, that too in a formal fit, I’d say, the title is his.