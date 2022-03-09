Basketball

“I may be 50, but I’m still Superman!”: Shaquille O’Neal attempts to dunk on his 50th birthday, shows he still has more bounce than Dwight Howard

"I may be 50, but I'm still Superman!": Shaquille O'Neal attempts to dunk on his 50th birthday, shows he still has more bounce than Dwight Howard
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"LeBron James has more 40-point, 50-point, and 60-point games than Kevin Durant": The King refuses to let the Slim Reaper overtake him as the best player in the world
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I may be 50, but I'm still Superman!": Shaquille O'Neal attempts to dunk on his 50th birthday, shows he still has more bounce than Dwight Howard
“I may be 50, but I’m still Superman!”: Shaquille O’Neal attempts to dunk on his 50th birthday, shows he still has more bounce than Dwight Howard

Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal attempts to dunk after turning 50, proves he still owns the…